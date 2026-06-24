NASA announces 2,100 awards under SEWP’s sixth generation

NASA issued a long-awaited list of awardees for the latest iteration of a multibillion-dollar cross-government IT acquisition vehicle, moving the large-scale contract forward.

In a brief notice on Monday, the agency said it would start processing the awards for the sixth generation of its Solutions for Enterprise‑wide Procurement contract, known as SEWP VI. It also disclosed more than 2,100 awardees across three categories: IT solutions, enterprise-wide IT services, and mission-based IT services.

Among the hundreds of awardees, the list includes IBM, Leidos, KPMG, Carahsoft Technology Corp., Peraton, REI Systems, Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), CACI, Cherokee Nation Government Solutions, Amivero and Guidehouse.

All of the awards are indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity, with a 10-year ordering period and a maximum ordering value of $20 billion. The contract period begins Nov. 1 and will run through October 2036.

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The announcement of the awardees comes about two years after the agency issued a request for proposals for the next generation of the program. As the agency described it in a cover letter at the time, SEWP is viewed as a “one-stop acquisition vehicle” for IT products and services. Albeit, the sixth generation has faced some delays amid challenges.

Most recently, NASA extended the order period for the previous generation, SEWP V, through September to support a transition between the contracts. But earlier this month, the final protests were resolved. According to the Government Accountability Office’s bid protest docket, there have been at least 16 challenges to the solicitation — the most recent of which was denied last week.

The awardee announcement also comes as the Trump administration is working to consolidate governmentwide contracting and has already made moves to absorb similar IT vehicles within the General Services Administration.

A National Institutes of Health contracting arm, for example, recently announced that all of its governmentwide acquisition vehicles (GWACs) will sunset and its functions will move to GSA. That arm, known as NITAAC, was responsible for massive governmentwide IT vehicles like CIO-SP3 and it’s now-defunct successor CIO-SP4. It plans to cease program functions at the end of 2028.

As Washington Technology reported, GSA has similarly expressed interest in taking control of SEWP even before the agency made its awards.

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When asked by FedScoop whether it still plans to take over the NASA-based vehicle, a GSA spokesperson didn’t directly address the question but indicated there is ongoing work on other governmentwide contracts.

In an emailed statement, the spokesperson reiterated the agency’s mission to simplify and centralize government acquisition under President Donald Trump’s executive order on procurement consolidation.

“Consolidating these efforts will deliver significant savings and greater efficiencies across government,” the spokesperson said. “GSA is actively collaborating with [the Office of Management and Budget] to transition GWACs that are operating in other agencies.”