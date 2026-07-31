Advertisement

Voting is Now Open for the 2026 FedScoop 50 Awards

Vote Now!

DOT pushes back on drone industry calls for speedy rules

A top official said the agency's goal is to avoid rushing a rule that could favor incumbents or introduce tech lock-in.

By

Listen to this article
0:00
Learn more. This feature uses an automated voice, which may result in occasional errors in pronunciation, tone, or sentiment.
A Wing Delivery Drone is displayed at a news conference on drone safety at the Department of Transportation Headquarters on August 5, 2025 in Washington, DC. Department of Transportation officials held a news conference to unveil a proposed new rule for drone operators, called Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), which would make it easier for companies, specifically delivery companies, to operate drones beyond the operator’s line of sight without needing a waiver. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

As the Department of Transportation prepares to roll out its standards for Beyond Visual Line of Sight drone operations, the agency isn’t rushing the release for industry’s sake, per a top agency official. 

“You see all of our rules come out so quickly, but BVLOS, we took a little bit of time with,” Pete Meachum, chief of staff at DOT, said during a Commercial Drone Alliance event in Washington, D.C., on Friday. “There was pressure to get the rule out.”

The BVLOS rule will detail requirements for operations, aircraft manufacturing, safe separation distances, operational authorizations, security, information-sharing and record-keeping. 

During agency meetings with industry, Meachum said there were calls for a speedier rulemaking process. A similar message came from a panel of drone industry CEOs held just before the official took the stage.  

Advertisement

“Convincing investors relies on certainty of regulatory approach and framework,” said Keller Cliffton, CEO at drone delivery company Zipline. “If you wanted to ice all private investment in this very important area of technology, the fastest way to do it would be to make it impossible for investors to know what the regulatory environment is going to be like.”

The final rule has been delayed, building anticipation for its release. The Trump administration set the process in motion in June 2025 as part of the drone dominance executive order. The president tasked the Federal Aviation Administration with publishing a final rule within 240 days, which would have been Feb. 1. 

The federal government’s longest shutdown in history last year set the date back, as did DOT’s reopening of a related request for information in January. The agency said it wanted to ensure that it fully understood comments regarding location-tracking, data-sharing and detection technologies. 

“Of all the rules, we’ve either met or been faster on the deadlines,” Meachum said. “BVLOS was held up again because the secretary really wanted to have a full conversation about locking ourselves into technology.”

The agency wanted to make sure it wasn’t too prescriptive with its rules to avoid being “tied in knots” in a few years “because new technologies come along and you can’t use it,” Meachum said. 

Advertisement

Future-proofing rules is a difficult task for quick-moving industries. The agency has also been cognizant of the downsides of writing a rule that would favor industry incumbents. 

“The secretary certainly doesn’t want lock-in protection for incumbents,” Meachum said. “He wants a diverse space.” 

Industry shouldn’t have to wait too much longer before the rules arrive. 

“What’s been out in the public is very much what’s coming, what’s going to be published and we’re pretty excited about that,” Meachum said.

Lindsey Wilkinson

Written by Lindsey Wilkinson

Lindsey Wilkinson is a reporter for FedScoop in Washington, D.C., covering government IT with a focus on DHS, DOT, DOE and several other agencies. Before joining Scoop News Group, Lindsey closely covered the rise of generative AI in enterprises, exploring the evolution of AI governance and risk mitigation efforts. She has had bylines at CIO Dive, Homeland Security Today, The Crimson White and Alice magazine.

In This Story

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

The digital flight strip system going live in the largest airports around the country, which was developed by Leidos in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration, on Monday, July 13, 2026 at the vendor’s Air Traffic Management Innovation Center in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Lindsey Wilkinson / FedScoop)

A look at the digital flight strip system used by the FAA

Leidos is spearheading the effort to replace paper flight strips and train controllers on its digitized version, aiming to onboard another dozen airports by the end of…
By Lindsey Wilkinson
Capt. Jason Ambrosi, left, president of the Air Line Pilots Association, talks with Chris Sununu, president and CEO of Airlines for America, before the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Subcommittee on Aviation, Space, and Innovation hearing titled “Close Calls: Improving Safety Across the National Airspace System,” in Russell building on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

FAA brings on AI, software partner for ATC modernization as industry champions tech upgrades

By Lindsey Wilkinson

Latest Podcasts

The Department of Veterans Affairs relaxes FedRAMP requirements for cloud contracts

HHS’s CIO Clark Minor is out

Managing AI innovation across the sprawling Department of Commerce

OPM’s governmentwide HR system in the clear on post-award GAO bid protests

Tech

Defense

Cyber

FedScoop TV