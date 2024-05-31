OSTP requests information for data-focused agenda on disability equity

The White House is seeking public input to inform its data-focused policy agenda on disability equity.

In a Thursday posting in the Federal Register, the Office of Science and Technology Policy said it is seeking information for the development of the Federal Evidence Agenda on Disability Equity. OSTP’s questions to the public pertain to informing data collection and public access, describing disparities as well as privacy, security and civil rights.

Specific questions include the type of framework for “defining and measuring disability” or other considerations of which the Disability Data Interagency Working Group (DDIWG) within OSTP’s National Science and Technology Council Subcommittee on Equitable Data (SED) should be aware. The office also seeks to understand “what disparities faced by individuals with disabilities are not well-understood through existing federal statistics and data collection,” according to the posting.

The notice also states: “Though previous work by the SED has identified how privacy, confidentiality and civil rights practices apply to other marginalized groups, OSTP seeks input on privacy, confidentiality and civil rights considerations that are unique to the disability community and/or are experienced differently by individuals with disabilities.”

OSTP’s RFI follows the Biden administration’s 2023 executive order on advancing racial equity and support for underserved communities through the federal government, which directed SED to “coordinate implementation of recommendations” from the Equitable Data Working Group.

OSTP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.