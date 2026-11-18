As the Trump administration’s Tech Force approaches its first full year, the first cohort is about half the size of the original goal, per numbers shared by Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor on Tuesday.

When asked about the status of the program at FedTalks, Kupor said that it’s “going really well” and is at “just about 500 engineers” who have been onboarded and are working for agencies. The program’s goal for its first cohort was 1,000 workers.

Tech Force launched in December of last year as a method of getting early-career tech workers into government for two-year stints. But despite efforts to centralize the application and review process, hiring has been somewhat slow-going.

OPM began floating candidates to agencies around April and had hired roughly 200 and onboarded 10 in May. By June, the number of onboarded employees rose to about 60, Kevin Hennecken, senior advisor to the director at OPM and leader of the Trump administration’s Tech Force hiring effort, told FedScoop at the time.

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Some federal officials have indicated that the hiring process for Tech Force candidates has hit some legacy roadblocks.

For example, in talking about the program on a June panel, Department of Energy Chief Information Officer Dawn Zimmer said even if Tech Force brings in candidates, the onboarding is lengthy. She suggested improving those processes to make hiring faster.

Pete Waterman, director of FedRAMP at the General Services Administration, also noted in an August LinkedIn post that veterans preference had made hiring difficult for the program. That post led Waterman to being temporarily placed on administrative leave.

In written comments to FedScoop, an OPM spokesperson said: “Tech Force is hiring on a rolling basis and we’re focused on bringing in highly talented people as quickly as possible.” That spokesperson added: “Agencies are hungry for this talent and we are going to hit our goal.”

During the same FedTalks panel, Kupor also previewed plans to introduce more department-specific hiring efforts as part of Tech Force. He said it would be kind of like NASA Force, which it launched in March as a hiring effort specific to the space agency.