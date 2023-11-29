Social Security Administration names Peltier acting chief AI officer

The Social Security Administration has named Brian Peltier its acting chief AI officer, FedScoop has learned. Peltier, who is currently the agency’s chief architect and responsible AI official, is one of several people who have been appointed to the CAIO role in recent weeks.

Though some federal agencies previously had CAIOs, the Biden administration’s recent executive order on AI requires many federal agencies to name an official to the position. Agencies are expected to share the name of their CAIOs with the Office of Management of Budget 60 days after it finalizes guidance for government use of technology. A draft version of that guidance was released earlier this month.

In response to FedScoop reporting, several agencies — including the National Science Foundation, the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Education Department — have announced who they’ve appointed to the role.

While some agencies, like the Social Security Administration and the Department of Health and Human Services, have brought their responsible AI officials into the new CAIO role, others have selected their top data and technology leaders. FedScoop is tracking those appointed to the role of CAIO, as well as those previously appointed to the role of responsible AI official, at Chief Financial Officer Act agencies.

Advertisement

Notably, the SSA is already using several forms of artificial intelligence, according to an agency inventory.

Madison Alder contributed to this article.