State Department makes multiple awards under $10B IT program

The Department of State announced nearly 50 indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity awards under its Evolve program aimed at IT modernization last week.

In a notice posted to SAM.gov, the department said 28 contractors had received awards spanning five function categories for services related to IT management, cloud and data centers, application development, network and telecommunications, and end user support. The contract has a ceiling of $10 billion and a base period of one year plus six one-year option periods.

Of all the categories, cloud and data center services and application development had the most awardees, with 14 and 13 respectively. Leidos and Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) had the highest number of awards across the categories, winning four contracts each.

“The Department of State Bureau of Global Acquisitions is pleased to announce the award of multiple Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity contracts under the EVOLVE program, advancing our leadership in IT modernization across our global mission,” a State Department spokesperson said in an emailed statement Tuesday.

They added: “Kudos to all the government employees and contractor support staff who contributed to the EVOLVE procurement. This has been—and continues to be—a true team effort.”

The department began the search for contractors under Evolve in 2022 as an answer to its IT contracting needs. At the time, State said it made the decision to pursue the solicitation after determining alternatives, such as recompeting current contracts and using existing governmentwide acquisition vehicles, wouldn’t be feasible. Recompeting would lead to vendor lock-in and existing contracts wouldn’t encompass its unique global mission, it found.

Since then, the process has lingered. Over a year ago, the government provided an update on the original notice that it anticipated “issuing awards on a rolling basis over the next 60 to 90 days by functional category.” Awards and challenges to those decisions soon followed. Per Federal Procurement Data System, nearly two dozen awards matching that solicitation ID have already been made. Several bid protests filed with the Government Accountability Office have now been withdrawn or dismissed.

The State Department didn’t provide comment before publication of this story.

The awardees and the number of awards each received are:

Leidos Inc. (4)

Science Applications International Corporation (4)

Acuity Inc. (3)

Amaxiam LLC (3)

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. (3)

General Dynamics Information Technology Inc. (3)

Accenture Federal Services LLC (2)

CACI Inc. – Federal (2)

Deloitte Consulting LLP (2)

KPMG LLP (2)

Soft Tech Consulting Inc. (2)

Teksynap Corporation (2)

22nd Century Technologies Inc. (1)

2aces Integration LLC (1)

Alpha Omega Integration LLC (1)

Buchanan and Edwards (1)

Digitalspec Technologies (Island Empire) (1)

ECS Federal (1)

Ernst & Young LLP (1)

Guidehouse Inc. (1)

ICF Incorporated LLC (1)

Koniag Technology Solutions Inc. (1)

Mantech Advanced Systems International Inc. (1)

PBG Consulting LLC (1)

Peraton Inc. (1)

Tantus Technologies Inc. (1)

The Prospective Group Inc. (1)

TPG-BP LLC (1)

This story was updated Feb. 24 to add a comment from the Department of State.