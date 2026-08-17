FEMA gets new CIO as its administrator plans IT overhaul

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has selected Steven McAndrews to take over as chief information officer, per multiple sources familiar with the matter.

He will step into the role shortly after his last day as the National Nuclear Security Administration’s deputy CIO, which will be Aug. 21. Karen Sutton will fill the vacancy as acting deputy CIO at NNSA, per an agency spokesperson.

McAndrews is well acquainted with government technology. In addition to stints at the U.S. Census Bureau and the Office of Management and Budget, he also worked at the Department of Homeland Security as an IT security specialist from 2018 to 2020, according to his LinkedIn.

Zeke Maldonado, who has served as acting CIO at FEMA since February, will drop back to the deputy CIO seat to assist in the transition.

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The CIO shift comes amid another major leadership change within the DHS unit.

Cameron Hamilton, FEMA’s new administrator, was sworn in last week. The confirmation ended the instability at FEMA’s helm, which spanned the entirety of the second Trump administration and featured four acting heads. Hamilton is a familiar face to those in the DHS unit, having spent five months as an acting administrator beginning in January 2025.

“The American people deserve a FEMA that is not bogged down with bureaucracy, but one that is focused on preparing and supporting state, local, tribal and territorial governments to get the help that is needed to their communities,” Hamilton said in a statement last week.

Tech has a role to play in those efforts. During a hearing in June, Hamilton said the agency has been plagued by antiquated technology — and he’s looking to upend that status quo.

“If confirmed, I’m planning to do a significant IT overhaul of the entire agency,” he said.