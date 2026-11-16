Eric Ueland, the Office of Management and Budget’s deputy director for management and a Capitol Hill veteran steeped in Republican politics, was nominated by the White House Monday to lead the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee will consider Ueland’s nomination Thursday morning in a hearing with a dozen other Trump administration nominees.

The GAO has been without a permanent comptroller general since Dec. 30, 2025, when Orice W. Brown assumed the acting role following the retirement of Gene Dodaro, who held the position for 15 years.

According to the GAO’s website, a list of permanent comptroller general candidates proposed by Congress would be sent to the president before a nomination was to be made, but that doesn’t appear to have happened with Ueland.

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Dodaro spent more than 52 years at the GAO and was a highly regarded auditor with supporters on both sides of the aisle.

“There are very few people in the world who can say that they saved their nation billions of dollars based on their service. But you are one of those,” Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., told Dodaro during a December 2025 hearing. “Thank you for those decades of federal service that you gave to our nation to be able to help get our fiscal health back in order.”

Ueland, meanwhile, has served as a top adviser to Russell Vought while the OMB director has undermined and repeatedly attempted to circumvent the independent watchdog.

Ueland’s career prior to his time with Vought at OMB was largely spent as a GOP staffer, serving in a variety of roles with the Senate Republican Policy Committee and later as chief of staff to then-Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist, R-Tenn.

After several years with a lobbying firm founded by a former chief of staff to President Ronald Reagan, Ueland returned to the Hill as a GOP staffer on the Senate Budget Committee and was part of President Donald Trump’s first transition team.

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During the first Trump administration, Ueland spent time in the White House as a policy adviser and legislative director, in addition to positions in the State Department.

During the Biden years, he was a visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation and a commissioner with the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom.

At a FedScoop-produced event in April, Ueland spoke optimistically about the ability of artificial intelligence to “provide a significant supplement to our ability to govern.”

He also hinted at the possibility of AI being used to review executive orders, OMB memos, and other policy documents to “ensure that we are driving the federal agenda on management, resources [and] execution consistent with presidential direction and presidential intent.”