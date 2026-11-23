The federal government has no problem coming up with plans to implement zero-trust architectures — it’s the actual implementation of those plans that’s lacking, a new watchdog report found.

The Government Accountability Office revealed in an audit last week that nearly all of the 22 civilian Chief Financial Officers Act agencies have “fully developed plans” to implement zero-trust architectures based on Office of Management and Budget and National Institute of Standards and Technology guidance.

But just five of those agencies have addressed all federal guidance on zero-trust implementation and IT planning, per the GAO, leaving the rest “at a higher risk of cyberattacks that could interrupt operations.”

Adopting ZTA means all agency interactions between a network and a user are authenticated and authorized. By following OMB and NIST guidelines in terms of planning, organizations can instill confidence that their security perimeters can be trusted.

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From the GAO’s point of view, 20 agencies have cleared that bar, while NASA has partially met the plan requirements and the Department of Health and Human Services opted to instead track ZTA adoption based on a maturity model from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

“Officials from HHS stated that in their large, federated agency, officials are tracking zero trust implementation across a multitude of component agencies instead of developing a centralized plan,” the GAO stated.

The five organizations that nailed both the planning and the OMB and NIST guidance on ZTA implementation were the Social Security Administration, the General Services Administration, and the departments of Labor, Transportation and Veterans Affairs.

The other 17 agencies have made varying degrees of progress on zero trust. For example, on OMB’s guidance to document current zero-trust maturity levels for all high-value assets and all high-impact systems, 13 agencies have fully addressed the recommendation, while six have partially addressed it and three haven’t at all.

“Until agencies fully document the maturity of ZTA on all of their HVAs and high-impact systems, agency leadership will not have the visibility they need into agency zero trust posture,” the report said. “As such, they may not be able to adequately plan for the additional resources required to continue implementing zero trust architectures.”

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The GAO delivered 40 recommendations to 17 agencies; 13 agreed with the suggestions and several included details on actions they planned to take to implement them. Four agencies — the Small Business Administration, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the departments of Agriculture and Interior — neither agreed nor disagreed with GAO’s recommendations.

“Agency officials provided numerous reasons, including limited staffing and funding, for not fully addressing federal guidance,” the GAO said. “Nevertheless, agencies continue to implement zero trust on their systems.”