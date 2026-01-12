Advertisement

TSA plans to beef up its IT help desk

The Department of Homeland Security is willing to spend more than $100 million on a contractor that could provide centralized rapid response and troubleshooting.

By

Transportation Security Administration (TSA)
(Department of Homeland Security / Tara Molle / Flickr)

The Department of Homeland Security is planning to bring on a contractor to support the Transportation Security Administration’s IT help desk, according to a post on the department’s contract opportunity forecast website

TSA intends to spend more than $100 million on the endeavor, which the agency expects to award in the third quarter of this fiscal year. The project will support TSA’s 85,000-member workforce across 500 locations and is estimated to run until 2031. 

“TSA requires an IT contractor who can locally support the users and IT equipment and provide a central help desk for rapid responses and trouble resolution,” per the forecast, which was published Thursday on APFS. 

DHS estimates a formal request for offers will go live next week. 

IT support services are a behind-the-scenes operation but are critical to the federal government’s success, especially as more programs and workflows rely on technology. For vendors, these types of contracts are typically competitive and feature significant investment. 

DHS received 30 bids for a five-year, $983 million contract to provide desktop support services to its Office of the Chief Information Officer. 

CACI was announced as the frontrunner in September, becoming responsible for the 18,000 user accounts, more than 11,000 end-user workstations and 2,000-plus network devices. The Virginia-based national security company was also awarded a five-year, $416 million contract in January to support and modernize the Navy’s IT systems

With the shift to centralize government procurement under the General Services Administration last year, solicitations and awards have taken a different tack. In-progress projects have been cancelled, and GSA is in charge of negotiating deals with vendors, rather than agencies having the authority to do so. DHS, for example, scrapped a $10 billion IT and software contract in June as a means to comply with executive orders and avoid redundancies. 

Lindsey Wilkinson

Written by Lindsey Wilkinson

Lindsey Wilkinson is a reporter for FedScoop in Washington, D.C., covering government IT with a focus on DHS, DOT, DOE and several other agencies. Before joining Scoop News Group, Lindsey closely covered the rise of generative AI in enterprises, exploring the evolution of AI governance and risk mitigation efforts. She has had bylines at CIO Dive, Homeland Security Today, The Crimson White and Alice magazine.

Why federal agencies are turning to risk-based identity verification

SBA turns to Palantir after Minnesota fraud allegations spark national probe

Trump pulls US out of international cyber orgs

Modernizing public health services to deliver better constituent experiences

