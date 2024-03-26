Eight trends that are redefining government at ‘warp speed’

Government leaders today find themselves grappling with an epochal technological upheaval. As artificial intelligence unfurls its wings, a fervent dialogue ensues on how government agencies might wield this technological juggernaut to streamline operations and confront the thorniest challenges of our era.

Surveying the global landscape of governmental evolution, we see reason for optimism. We’ve identified more than 200 cases worldwide that offer proof of radical transformation, where government agencies have achieved quantum leaps, delivering upwards of 10X improvements across areas ranging from operational efficiency to customer experience to mission outcomes.

Here are eight seismic trends redefining governance in 2024 and beyond:

Government at Warp Speed: Government leaders worldwide are seeing ever-greater benefits of increased operational speed. By introducing new technologies – such as AI and machine learning, along with reimagined processes that break down isolated silos – governments can deliver services much faster.

Unleashing Untapped Government Productivity: Advances in Generative AI can usher a new era of increased productivity in the public sector and diminish the adverse effects of today’s talent and workforce gaps. In order to test and scale powerful AI technologies and applications, government leaders can build solid foundations of data and digital capabilities to identify work streams that are well suited for automation.

Agile Government: In an era of rapid change, government leaders are abandoning traditional processes and moving toward flexible approaches to policymaking, funding, technology development, and decision making. Whether it’s streamlining permitting and procurement processes, introducing flexible resourcing, or breaking down obsolete bureaucratic barriers, instilling a culture that prioritizes outcomes over rigid processes will enhance government agility.

Radical Improvement in Customer Experience: Customer Experience (CX) serves as a primary touchpoint between government and its constituents. Boosting CX has the power to increase public trust in government. Targeted investments in digital public infrastructure – like digital identity, digital payments, and data exchange platforms – can anticipate people’s needs and enhance their experiences with government services.

Achieving Innovation at Scale: Addressing modern challenges demands innovation at a scale that government cannot achieve alone. As a result, governments are adjusting incentives for stakeholders to foster a network of problem solvers that span private sector industries, academia, and every level of the public sector.

Cross-Boundary Mission Effectiveness: Some of today’s most pressing problems transcend agency boundaries and require effective cross-agency collaboration. By embracing technology infrastructure like cloud-based data analytics and artificial intelligence, government agencies can compile diverse expertise and resources for a more holistic approach to complex issues.

Government’s Resilience Imperative: Building resilience against various threats – including geopolitical shocks, climate change, supply chain snarls, and cyberattacks – is central to the continuity of effective government. By enhancing the capacity to navigate these disruptions while ensuring community safety, governments can actively combat disruptions and challenges to daily operations.

Fair and Equitable Government: Agencies will continually evaluate and evolve to serve constituents equitably. By focusing on three primary spheres of influence within government organizations – the workforce, vendor ecosystems, and communities – government leaders can advance equity within and outside of their agencies.

As we navigate the complexities of our time, embracing these trends will be paramount in building a government that is not only responsive, but also proactive in addressing the needs of the individuals and families it serves. By harnessing the power of technology, prioritizing collaboration, and striving for innovation, agencies can overcome adversity and thrive in 2024.

To hear more about these trends, listen to William Eggers on the Daily Scoop Podcast discuss Deloitte’s Top Trends in Government 2024 report.