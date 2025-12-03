HHS rolls out Claude departmentwide

Anthropic’s Claude for Government is now available across the Department of Health and Human Services, according to an internal announcement obtained by FedScoop.

The launch was announced in an email to staff Wednesday from HHS Deputy Secretary Jim O’Neill, and comes three months after the department made ChatGPT available to all of its workers.

O’Neill encouraged workers to use either ChatGPT or Claude for their queries or “ask both and compare the responses.”

“HHS users can work confidently and securely, with minimal restrictions on the types of information entered, while maintaining full compliance with federal cybersecurity and privacy standards,” O’Neill said. “With this release, we are ensuring that all divisions, programs, and employees have access to two secure cutting-edge AI capabilities.”

Advertisement

The email doesn’t mention specific contracting details of how HHS is providing access to the tool, but ChatGPT at least was provided through the company’s nearly free OneGov deal with the General Services Administration. Anthropic similarly has such a deal with GSA to offer its services to government customers for a nominal fee of $1.

Anthropic declined comment and HHS did not respond to a request for comment.

This story was updated Dec. 4 to correct the timing of HHS’s initial OpenAI announcement.