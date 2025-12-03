Advertisement

The votes are in for the 2025 FedScoop.

See the winners!

HHS rolls out Claude departmentwide

The launch of the tool comes a couple months after the department rolled out ChatGPT as part of the OneGov deals via the General Services Administration.

By

Listen to this article
0:00
Learn more. This feature uses an automated voice, which may result in occasional errors in pronunciation, tone, or sentiment.
Close-up of phone screen displaying icon for Anthropic Claude app, a Large Language Model (LLM) powered generative artificial intelligence chatbot. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Anthropic’s Claude for Government is now available across the Department of Health and Human Services, according to an internal announcement obtained by FedScoop.

The launch was announced in an email to staff Wednesday from HHS Deputy Secretary Jim O’Neill, and comes three months after the department made ChatGPT available to all of its workers.

O’Neill encouraged workers to use either ChatGPT or Claude for their queries or “ask both and compare the responses.”

“HHS users can work confidently and securely, with minimal restrictions on the types of information entered, while maintaining full compliance with federal cybersecurity and privacy standards,” O’Neill said. “With this release, we are ensuring that all divisions, programs, and employees have access to two secure cutting-edge AI capabilities.”

Advertisement

The email doesn’t mention specific contracting details of how HHS is providing access to the tool, but ChatGPT at least was provided through the company’s nearly free OneGov deal with the General Services Administration. Anthropic similarly has such a deal with GSA to offer its services to government customers for a nominal fee of $1.

Anthropic declined comment and HHS did not respond to a request for comment. 

This story was updated Dec. 4 to correct the timing of HHS’s initial OpenAI announcement.

Madison Alder

Written by Madison Alder

Madison Alder is a reporter for FedScoop in Washington, D.C., covering government technology. Her reporting has included tracking government uses of artificial intelligence and monitoring changes in federal contracting. She’s broadly interested in issues involving health, law, and data. Before joining FedScoop, Madison was a reporter at Bloomberg Law where she covered several beats, including the federal judiciary, health policy, and employee benefits. A west-coaster at heart, Madison is originally from Seattle and is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University.

In This Story

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 12: U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a discussion at The Official MAHA Summit at Waldorf Astoria Hotel on November 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. Top Trump administration officials, executives and influencers gathered to discuss the “Make America Healthy Again” agenda at the summit. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

HHS eyes AI to support caregivers in multimillion-dollar competition 

By Miranda Nazzaro

Latest Podcasts

The Trump administration’s cyber strategy is targeted for a January release

Balancing security and service in government contact centers

Modernizing government services with cloud agility

Agency software-buying bill advances in the House

Tech

Defense

Cyber

FedScoop TV