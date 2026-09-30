Google extends GSA OneGov deal for Gemini

Google has extended its OneGov deal with the General Services Administration for its artificial intelligence Gemini, according to a Tuesday website update.

The deal, which charged $0.47 per agency for one year for Gemini for Government and gave 20% off list for first-party cloud services, was set to expire Wednesday but will now last until Nov. 15.

The deal includes Gemini, Google AI platform and tools, FedRAMP High authorized Google Cloud Platform products and builds upon a previous 71% discount Google Workspace agreement, the website says.

GSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Google declined to comment.

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The extension follows a recent OneGov extension for Anthropic’s Claude and a new deal for OpenAI’s ChatGPT models.

“We welcome additional AI technology companies to engage with GSA and explore opportunities to bring their capabilities to agencies through OneGov as we continue to expand choice, increase competition, and deliver value for taxpayers,” Federal Acquisition Service acting Commissioner Laura Stanton said in an earlier statement.

The extended Gemini deal comes weeks after a GSA official previewed new OneGov AI deals and extensions coming before three popular deals were to expire Sept. 30.

An OpenAI deal press release from GSA earlier this month said OneGov has achieved nearly $1.7 billion in cost savings, $1.4 billion of which stems from AI tools for about 3.5 million federal employees.

“As those offers expire, GSA is renewing agreements where appropriate, ensuring continued access to critical AI tools, and delivering the best value for agencies and taxpayers,” it said.