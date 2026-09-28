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IRS launches new mobile app for individual tax services

Users can check refund statuses, balance statements and more in the app that replaces IRS2Go and that the agency’s CEO says advances the IRS’s “digital-first agenda.”

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Internal Revenue Service Chief Executive Officer Frank Bisignano testifies during a hearing with the Senate Finance Committee on April 15, 2026 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The IRS has a new mobile app that its chief executive officer said will put “more services at taxpayers’ fingertips.” 

Launched Friday, the new IRS app replaces IRS2Go and provides users with more ways to access agency services via their mobile devices, per a press release.

“It advances our digital-first agenda to meet taxpayers how and where they choose to interact with the IRS, whether at home or on the go,” IRS CEO Frank Bisignano said in a statement. “Our goal is to make IRS services easy to access and more consistent across all of our platforms.”

Released in 2011, IRS2Go allowed users to check their refund statuses and access various filing resources. The agency’s press release said the new app, which is free and can be downloaded through Apple and Google app stores, “builds on that foundation by adding a broader set of secure, account-specific features.”

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In addition to checking the status of refunds, taxpayers can also use the app to make payments and review activity, view various notices and letters, access tax records and transcripts, see balance information and more. 

“This is just the beginning—the IRS will continue expanding the app with new capabilities and services over time,” the press release said.

Users who already have the IRS2Go app won’t need to download the new app; automatic updates will handle that. The new app does not replace IRS online accounts or IRS.gov, and includes individual account features but not business tax or tax pro account services.

The IRS has undergone massive structural changes during the second Trump administration, with a 30% reduction in its workforce, including 42% of its IT staff.

Bisignano, pulling double duty as IRS CEO and head of the Social Security Administration, has frequently touted technology investments at the tax agency as a means to make up for staff cuts — though watchdog reports have thrown cold water on those assertions.

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“We’re not modernizing the IRS. It’s not a word I use,” he told House Ways & Means Committee members in March. “We’re transforming the IRS, and we can only do it through advanced technology, and that will increase compliance and increase simplification.”

Matt Bracken

Written by Matt Bracken

Matt Bracken is the editor in chief of FedScoop. Before joining Scoop News Group in 2023, Matt worked in various editing, reporting and digital roles at Morning Consult, The Baltimore Sun and the Arizona Daily Star. You can reach him on Signal at MattBracken.33 or email him at matt.bracken@scoopnewsgroup.com.

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