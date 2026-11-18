The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions declined to bring President Donald Trump’s selection to lead the National Science Foundation up for a vote Wednesday, following pushback over his nomination.

James O’Neill, a science and tech investor and former Trump Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official, did not receive a customary hearing before he was scheduled for a vote. At least two Senate Democrats asked HELP Chairman Bill Cassidy, R-La., this week to provide a public forum to question the selection.

Opening the business meeting Wednesday, Cassidy announced O’Neill would not get a vote and expressed concern about his fitness for the role.

“As acting CDC director, Mr. O’Neill did not do enough to stand up for science and against irresponsible decisions and statements from Secretary Kennedy,” Cassidy said.

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Additionally, he said that O’Neill’s role in firing the former head of the CDC, Susan Monarez, “raised further concerns about the independent judgement he would bring to NSF,” and that “several members of the committee had concerns regarding this.” Monarez testified before Congress in September 2025 that she was fired for resisting pressure from HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“I like Jim personally,” Cassidy said. “But this time requires leadership and fortitude and standing up for what is right.”

At the same hearing, Trump’s nominee to lead the Food and Drug Administration, Heidi Overton, has also been slated to receive a vote. Her nomination, however, was withdrawn by the White House on Tuesday night after they determined she did not have the votes.

A White House official told FedScoop it had not pulled O’Neill’s nomination.

“The National Science Foundation needs the leadership of Jim O’Neill, who has spent over a decade in the private sector helping to identify and finance cutting-edge technologies of the future,” White House spokeswoman Allison Schuster told FedScoop in an emailed comment.

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Schuster also praised O’Neill’s experience, stating that it “makes him highly capable” to be NSF director. She specifically pointed to the “key role” he played in HHS’s fraud reduction efforts, as well as the administration’s push for what it terms “gold standard” science.

This story was updated Nov. 18 with a comment from the White House.