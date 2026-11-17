At least two Senate Democrats are sounding the alarm over a plan to hold a committee vote on President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the National Science Foundation before that pick has had a hearing.

The Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions is slated to vote on James O’Neill’s nomination to be NSF director Wednesday, despite the panel not giving lawmakers an opportunity to question the nominee in a public forum. Sens. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., asked HELP Chair Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., to hold off on a vote until after holding a public hearing.

“At this moment, NSF needs credible, trusted, and capable leadership. A nominee preparing to lead this agency should explain how he intends to implement the important authorities Congress has vested in the NSF before the Senate votes, not after,” the pair of senators wrote in a letter Monday.

In that correspondence, which was made public Tuesday, they argued the public should have the opportunity to hear from O’Neill about how he would “restore confidence in the agency, rebuild the NSF workforce, and ensure that the United States remains the global leader in science and technology” following the Trump administration’s actions at the agency. That includes freezing and terminating grants at NSF, shrinking the agency’s workforce, dismantling its oversight board, and proposing funding cuts.

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Both senators have a vested interest in learning more about O’Neill’s leadership plans. While Cantwell isn’t a member of the HELP panel, she is the ranking member of the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, which has oversight of NSF. Baldwin, meanwhile, is a member of the HELP committee and ranking member of the Senate Commerce panel’s Subcommittee on Science, Manufacturing, and Competitiveness.

O’Neill is a science and technology investor who served at the Department of Health and Human Services and its Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under the current Trump administration. His nomination to NSF had stalled for months before Cassidy scheduled him for a vote. Trump nominated O’Neill for the top role at NSF in March following the resignation of former director Sethuraman Panchanathan in April 2025. In the intervening months, the department has had no permanent leader.

Brian Stone, the agency’s chief of staff and a 26-year veteran of the agency, has performed the duties of NSF director in the interim. However, Stone plans to leave the agency at the end of the year, per an October staff memo obtained by FedScoop. According to the memo, which was signed by Stone, agency leaders planned to work “closely with the White House to identify who will perform the duties of the NSF Director,” if O’Neill isn’t confirmed by Jan. 1.

While the science agency has been without leadership, congressional Democrats have questioned the degree to which the White House has been involved at the agency, particularly in NSF’s decisions with respect to grants. Public records obtained by Democracy Forward and shared with FedScoop show at least one official discussing White House involvement in that process.

In June, Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., the ranking member of the House Committee on Science Space, and Technology, similarly penned a letter to Cassidy calling for a public hearing on O’Neill’s nomination in June.

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Specifically, Lofgren asked Cassidy to look into O’Neill’s involvement in a controversial grant award during his time at the CDC. According to Lofgren, the grant was for a study of vaccine efficacy and was awarded to a group she said was “unqualified” for the work.

“Mr. O’Neill is largely untested on matters related to stewarding the crown jewel of this nation’s scientific enterprise. This makes it all the more crucial that he appears before the HELP Committee in a public fashion,” Lofgren said.

She also noted that, if confirmed, he would be the first NSF director in the agency’s 76 years who isn’t a scientist or engineer.

Spokespeople for Cassidy didn’t respond to an inquiry about whether the senator would reschedule the vote for a hearing. A spokesperson for HELP ranking member Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who caucuses with Democrats, didn’t respond to questions about how the committee minority planned to address the vote without a hearing. And White House spokespeople did not respond to a request for comment about whether it communicated with Cassidy on scheduling a vote before a hearing.

The truncated advice and consent process for O’Neill comes as Republicans race against the clock to finish more partisan business before the balance of power shifts to Democrats in the coming Congress. At least one other Trump nominee is also racing through the confirmation process in the lame duck.

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The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee scheduled a hearing for Trump’s nominee to a 15-year term leading the nonpartisan, independent Government Accountability Office before the White House even formally announced its pick. Office of Management and Budget Deputy Director Eric Ueland was finally nominated for the role yesterday.