Smart government starts with AI and cloud-driven transformation

The next era of public service isn’t just about modernization; it’s about governments getting smarter. From state agencies and schools to defense and federal programs, public sector leaders are expected to operate faster, more securely, and more transparently, all while contending with aging systems, rising complexity, and growing cyber threats.

As an organization that has spent decades working side-by-side with government agencies at every level — federal, defense, state, local and education — we’ve gained a special appreciation for the importance of aligning technology to mission outcomes. That experience has taught us that transformation happens when cloud innovation, AI capabilities, and public sector insight converge.

Legacy challenges, new demands

Government systems weren’t built for today’s digital demands. Legacy infrastructure dominates IT budgets and limits speed, scalability, and interoperability. Meanwhile, citizens and mission stakeholders expect real-time, responsive services.

Dean Fernandes (left) is Chief Technology Officer and Brent Lazarenko (right) is Chief AI Officer and Head of Global Innovation at NWN, an AI-powered solutions provider.

Agencies are navigating:

Fragmented legacy systems that constrain performance.

Data silos that block cross-agency insights.

Escalating cyber threats.

Talent shortages across cloud, AI, and cybersecurity domains.

The result? Operational delays, inefficiencies, and declining trust, precisely what smart modernization is meant to solve.

A smart government approach

Modernization without intelligence is just migration. What agencies need is smart infrastructure built to adapt, protect, and respond. However, they also need to do so in ways that improve their chances of success and speed of delivery. That’s where teaming up with specialized IT solutions firms with decades of experience and expertise matters.

At NWN, our offerings bring together:

Cloud-native modernization , using AWS GovCloud, Landing Zones, and the AWS Migration Acceleration Program (MAP).

, using AWS GovCloud, Landing Zones, and the AWS Migration Acceleration Program (MAP). Generative AI and intelligent automation , tailored to government use cases.

, tailored to government use cases. Unified data architectures , enabling real-time decision-making across programs and jurisdictions.

, enabling real-time decision-making across programs and jurisdictions. Security-first frameworks, aligned with FedRAMP, NIST, and Zero Trust requirements.

Backed by AWS technology and refined through decades of hands-on public sector delivery, NWN offerings are built to work at scale, under pressure, and within compliance boundaries.

Real-world impact

The power of cloud and AI-driven modernization is already being realized across our public sector engagements:

A state Department of Motor Vehicles implemented our contact center offering and became a modernized, omnichannel contact center. Callers now access appointment scheduling, renewal information, and basic services via self-service bots, reducing agent call volume and wait time dramatically, while reserving human expertise for complex inquiries.

implemented our contact center offering and became a modernized, omnichannel contact center. Callers now access appointment scheduling, renewal information, and basic services via self-service bots, reducing agent call volume and wait time dramatically, while reserving human expertise for complex inquiries. A Public Utility Commission is leveraging our AI-enabled automation and cloud-native data offerings to enhance efficiency, compliance, and visibility in utility regulation and grid modernization. With AWS as the foundation, the agency is accelerating real-time analysis of infrastructure data and improving transparency across energy programs.

These aren’t pilots. They’re operational success stories powered by AWS and NWN’s field-proven playbook.

NWN + AWS: Four smart moves for public sector leaders

Based on our experience across government sectors, NWN and AWS recommend four priority steps for agencies looking to modernize with intelligence and speed:

Modernize modularly with AWS & NWN blueprints

Adopt an agile, stepwise transformation model using AWS Services and funding programs enhanced by NWN’s public sector offerings. Deploy AI with guardrails and government fit

Start with trusted, high-value use cases like summarization, policy generation, and digital assistants. NWN’s AI offerings integrate AWS services with built-in model governance, compliance, and observability. Empower the workforce with intelligent tools

Augment, not replace, teams with AI agents, automated workflows, and change management. NWN’s Intelligent Workplace offerings integrate securely with AWS-native services to enhance mission execution. Secure by design with embedded AI

Leverage AWS-native threat detection and IAM frameworks. NWN’s security offerings embed AI-enhanced detection, least-privilege design, and Zero Trust models into your environment.

The NWN + AWS advantage

What sets NWN apart is more than our technology. It’s our three decades of public sector delivery experience, combined with deep alignment to AWS’s cloud and AI ecosystem as an award-winning AWS Premier Tier Services partner, which AWS recognized for outstanding GenAI competency.

Together, we bring:

Compliant, secure infrastructure powered by AWS Services and native controls.

powered by AWS Services and native controls. AI enablement via AWS AI Stack , delivered through NWN’s packaged offerings.

, delivered through NWN’s packaged offerings. Sector-specific solutions for public safety, education, healthcare, and defense.

for public safety, education, healthcare, and defense. Funding and optimization support through MAP and NWN financial planning tools.

through MAP and NWN financial planning tools. End-to-end services from readiness and architecture through deployment and sustainment.

AWS delivers the scale. NWN delivers the blueprint, talent, and mission focus.

Why it matters

Smart government isn’t just about better system; it’s about better service.

Citizens receive faster, more transparent, and more intuitive experiences.

receive faster, more transparent, and more intuitive experiences. Employees are freed from repetitive work and supported with intelligent tools.

are freed from repetitive work and supported with intelligent tools. Leaders gain real-time visibility and control across programs and platforms.

It’s the kind of government the public expects and with NWN and AWS, it’s the kind that’s already within reach.

Learn more about how NWN and AWS can help your agency optimize its use of AI and the cloud.

Discover how other AWS partners are helping agencies accelerate their AI and cloud modernization efforts.

This article was sponsored by AWS and NWN.