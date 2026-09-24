Some GSA tech workers may be reassigned, given option to leave agency, email shows

Some tech employees at the General Services Administration have been told they may be reassigned or given the option to resign or retire early, according to an email viewed by FedScoop.

Sam Corcos, the Treasury Department’s chief information officer, acting director of Technology Transformation Services and an alum of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, sent an email Wednesday to several TTS employees requiring them to send in a resume by Friday for “potential reassignment.”

“This effort is a part of our continued effort to ensure the organization is positioned to effectively and efficiently meet its mission and evolving priorities,” the email reads. “This reassignment initiative ensures GSA is leveraging the talent we currently have effectively and strengthening our ability to deliver on the mission overall.”

TTS includes the team running Login-dot-gov, the government’s single sign-on service that the Office of Management and Budget just mandated be implemented across the government. TTS is also the home of GSA’s Centers of Excellence, Presidential Innovation Fellows, FedRAMP, USAGov, Digital-dot-gov, Cloud-dot-gov and more.

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GSA’s Office of Human Resources Management will review resumes and, “if applicable, schedule an interview with the GSA Office looking to fulfill a need,” the email says.

While some examples of roles can be found on USAjobs-dot-gov, the email says if there is not a current applicable role, reassignments will be considered on a “rolling basis as opportunities become open” across the agency.

“As part of our ongoing review of organizational needs, we are looking at how current employees’ skillsets align with open opportunities across the organization,” it says. “The reassignment provides the opportunity for TTS employees to support other offices across GSA who are eager to have qualified individuals in open roles.”

Alternatively, employees who received the email can leave the agency through deferred resignation or voluntary early retirement, it says, but must decide by Oct. 19 and retire by the end of the year if taking both the deferred resignation and early retirement. If only the early retirement, employees must separate by Oct. 31, it says.

“Participation is voluntary and this communication does not require you to retire or otherwise separate from GSA,” the email reads. “Please note that even when an employee is in one of the eligible groups listed above, TTS may deny the request for TTS [deferred resignation program]/[voluntary early retirement authority] if the position is necessary to GSA’s ability to fulfill a mission-critical duty.”

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GSA did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Madison Alder contributed to this report.