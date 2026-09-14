The digital front door to government has moved. Most agencies don’t know it yet

For decades, federal agencies could assume a predictable citizen journey. People searched Google, found the .gov result and visited the agency website. That journey is rapidly changing. Citizens are now asking AI agents direct questions about benefits, eligibility, deadlines and regulations.

Increasingly, they receive synthesized answers without visiting a government website. That creates a new governance challenge for federal agencies. Information can reach citizens without agencies knowing what was presented, which sources were used or whether the answer was accurate.

The digital front door has moved

Citizens rarely approach government by agency name. They approach it with questions. Generative AI is built for this type of interaction, translating large volumes of information into a single response.

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The public is adopting these tools quickly. According to Capgemini Research Institute, 58% of citizens have replaced search engines with generative AI tools when looking for services.

An agency website may no longer be a citizen’s first contact with government information, even when the question involves an agency program. Without visibility into how AI systems answer those questions, agencies have limited ability to manage how their information is interpreted and presented.

When the wrong source becomes the answer

Generative AI draws from many sources at once. Official federal information may appear alongside state websites, advocacy groups, contractors, news coverage, commercial sites and outdated government documents.

Conflicting or poorly structured information creates opportunities for error. AI-generated answers can apply guidance from the wrong jurisdiction, combine current rules with outdated regulations or overlook eligibility requirements buried in lengthy PDFs.

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Citizens can miss deadlines, submit incorrect applications or experience delays in receiving benefits. Agencies also face a longer-term credibility risk. When third-party sources repeatedly provide the answers citizens encounter first, those sources can gain authority at the expense of official government information.

The data suggests this shift is already underway.

Digital authority requires active management

Agencies should manage AI discoverability as an ongoing information-management responsibility. That starts with identifying the information citizens rely on most and establishing clear, authoritative sources for it.

Agencies should structure that content so people and AI systems can easily understand its meaning, jurisdiction, currency and origin. They should reduce duplicate and outdated guidance, link information to authoritative policy and assign clear ownership for updates and archiving.

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Agencies should also regularly test how major AI platforms answer common citizen questions. Priority should go to topics where inaccurate information could affect health, safety, benefits, compliance or access to services.

Content quality also matters. Generative engines are more likely to interpret and surface information that uses plain language, clear headings, current dates and verifiable citations. Agencies should review high-value policy and service information with these characteristics in mind.

A technically accurate page can still be difficult for AI systems to interpret when the information is buried in a lengthy PDF, lacks a publication date or provides little context. Clear structure makes authoritative information easier to find, understand and reuse.

Discoverability in action with Clark County

This challenge extends beyond federal agencies. In fact, state and local governments present some of the most actionable use cases for regaining digital authority.

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Clark County, Nevada, which serves more than 2.4 million residents, faced similar issues at scale. Fragmented and outdated information across a complex network of departments made services and reliable answers harder to find.

The county launched a digital modernization initiative focused on how residents search for services. It consolidated thousands of pages, standardized templates and trained staff to keep information current.

The result was a faster, more cohesive and more discoverable digital experience. Residents could more easily find official information, while the county gained a stronger foundation for keeping that information accurate and current.

The obligation hasn’t changed. The medium has.

Federal agencies cannot control every answer produced by a commercial AI system. They can strengthen the clarity, consistency, provenance and accessibility of the authoritative information those systems use.

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Mandates such as the 21st Century IDEA Act already require agencies to provide clear and accessible digital information to the public. Generative AI adds another layer to that responsibility. Agencies now need to consider how information will be interpreted and summarized by AI systems acting on behalf of citizens.

That requires agencies to identify their highest-value public information, make authoritative sources easy to interpret, maintain them consistently and monitor how that information appears in AI-generated answers.

The next phase of digital government will depend on whether accurate government information remains intact as AI systems summarize it for the public. As AI becomes a more common gateway to federal services, digital authority will become increasingly important to public trust and the citizen experience.

Brian Chidester is head of industry strategy for the public sector at Adobe.