Why customer experience in government isn’t a luxury — it’s a strategy

This time of year tends to get busy for everyone, especially families. In my case, two of my three kids are finishing up their school year, and one is about to start middle school — which means we’re entering the next phase of school life: more homework, more projects, and the need for a proper desk in his room.

That led us to a weekend trip to IKEA. It’s easy to admire how perfect everything looks in their showrooms. But when it comes time to pick up the flat-packed box and assemble it at home, the real work begins. Fortunately, my spouse — a mechanical engineer from Virginia Tech — actually enjoys putting those things together. But for most people, it’s not exactly a beloved pastime.

Interestingly, studies have shown that the average person would rather assemble IKEA furniture than engage with a government customer service representative. And that simple comparison highlights a larger issue.

When it comes to online services, only about 36% of people report being satisfied with their experience interacting with government services. In contrast, private sector services — think online retailers, hospitality brands, and entertainment companies — typically see satisfaction rates between 70-80%.

Yet customer experience (CX) isn’t, and never has been, a private sector-only priority.

We all engage with experiences from some of the world’s most recognizable brands — Apple, Disney, Coca-Cola, Marriott — organizations known for delivering seamless, thoughtful, and personalized services. But CX isn’t fundamentally about selling products. It’s about respect. It’s about treating people like people — whether they’re buying a new phone, booking a hotel room, paying taxes, renewing a passport, or requesting emergency assistance.

In recent years, the conversation around CX has increasingly emphasized human-centered design, which is crucial. However, it’s important not to lose sight of the other, equally valuable outcomes CX can deliver. Beyond improving satisfaction, a smarter, more intuitive, and more human-centered government is also a more efficient and cost-effective one.

The technology exists. The expertise is available. And more importantly, there’s a responsibility to deliver services that are as trustworthy, transparent, and user-friendly as the best private sector experiences.

Better experiences aren’t a luxury — they’re a strategy.

When governments focus on user engagement and service delivery, it doesn’t just improve public sentiment. It enhances operational efficiency, reduces costs, eliminates unnecessary friction, streamlines processes, and helps agencies achieve their mission goals faster and with greater impact.

Modernizing how people interact with government services is about more than convenience. It’s about building a public sector that works better for everyone.