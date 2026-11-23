A migration deadline does not tell an agency where its cryptography lives. Neither does a procurement spreadsheet, a vendor assurance, or a strategy marked “in progress.”

Federal News Network reported on Oct. 29 that agency chief information security officers are collaborating through an informal working group to accelerate post-quantum cryptography migration. Their discussions include identifying gaps and determining how shared tools can reveal cryptographic use across government. That is a practical response to a fundamental problem: Before agencies can replace vulnerable cryptography, they must know where it operates.

Two days earlier, the National Institute of Standards and Technology released its finalized transition roadmap, NIST IR 8547. It supports accelerated federal milestones requiring high-value assets and high-impact systems to migrate by 2030 for key establishment and 2031 for digital signatures. Those dates leave agencies a demanding window for discovery, budgeting, procurement, testing, and deployment.

Every month spent discovering what should already be known is a month unavailable for fixing it.

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Cryptography is woven into identity systems, application libraries, certificates, remote connections, embedded devices, and services operated by outside providers. Finding an exposed certificate is useful. Understanding which application uses it, which mission depends on it, and who can authorize its replacement is what makes the finding actionable.

An asset inventory can tell an agency that a server exists. A useful cryptographic inventory must explain how that server establishes trust — and what else relies on that trust.

Without that context, migration becomes a series of assumptions: that a vendor upgrade covers every implementation; that an application supports the new algorithms; that a legacy device will accept a larger certificate; that changing one component will leave its partners working.

Those assumptions need testing before they become outages.

The working group’s formation is an encouraging sign. Agencies can share discovery methods, compare vendor dependencies, and reuse lessons from pilots. Common tools may accelerate that work. But agencies also need a common standard for evidence: what was examined, what was found, what remains unobserved, and how recently the results were verified. Even when agencies identify vulnerable cryptography, they may not know who owns it, what depends on it, or whether replacing it will disrupt a mission-critical service.

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A dashboard showing no vulnerable cryptography means little if critical environments were never inspected. The operational task has four connected parts:

Discover with coverage in view. Identify cryptographic use across applications, infrastructure, and relevant third-party services. Document blind spots alongside findings.

Identify cryptographic use across applications, infrastructure, and relevant third-party services. Document blind spots alongside findings. Prioritize by mission and exposure. Connect vulnerable cryptography to data sensitivity, required confidentiality lifetime, and the consequences of compromise.

Connect vulnerable cryptography to data sensitivity, required confidentiality lifetime, and the consequences of compromise. Map dependencies before replacement. Establish ownership, interoperability requirements, vendor constraints, and the systems that must change together.

Establish ownership, interoperability requirements, vendor constraints, and the systems that must change together. Prove the change works. Pilot migrations, measure performance, test failure and recovery, and verify that vulnerable configurations have actually been retired.

Urgency also extends beyond the date a sufficiently powerful quantum computer arrives. NIST identifies “harvest now, decrypt later”— collecting encrypted information today for potential future decryption —as a reason to prioritize protection for sensitive, long-lived data. A future compliance milestone cannot recover confidentiality already lost through intercepted traffic.

This is the business case for connecting cryptographic discovery and inventory with practical protection and migration. Visibility must produce decisions: what to protect first, what can be upgraded, what requires replacement, and how to preserve essential operations through the transition.

Success should be measured in verified coverage, resolved dependencies, protected data flows, and tested migrations.

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Federal CISOs are right to coordinate. Their collaboration can reduce duplicated effort and expose shared obstacles. Its value will ultimately depend on what agencies can execute.

The deadline is on the calendar. The cryptography must be on the map.

Peter Bentley is CEO of Patero.