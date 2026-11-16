The Department of Veterans Affairs’ homepage got a facelift last week, with more artificial intelligence-friendly changes coming soon, a top IT official said.

Zack Schwartz, the principal deputy assistant secretary of the agency’s Office of Information and Technology, said tens of thousands of veteran surveys led to the new simplified website featuring single sign-on, magic links, natural language searching and pre-filled forms.

“We’re focused on real changes that are going to continue to happen,” he said at GovCIO Media & Research’s VA Modernization Forum on Friday. “We have the logs to show [super intelligence] is very much being used by veterans to interact with VA, and our systems have some work to do to be more responsive to what we need.”

Schwartz said they have been focused on relationship building, not only between VA offices and congressional partners, but directly between his office and individual veterans.

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“This is an incremental process, but more importantly, it’s time that the OIT actually steps up and makes changes,” he told FedScoop.

A Veterans Day press release said the modernization is a result of nearly 90,000 survey responses and veteran testing.

“That is how we get to be successful — it’s not just deploying the technology … it is actually the relationships, and that is the hardest part,” Schwartz said. “You actually have to go out and hear criticism.”

Schwartz also said the agency has been working with America-dot-gov, though the financial costs of AI “are still unknown.” There’s also been collaboration with “top companies who provide cybersecurity for websites across the world” for a “security wrapper” akin to that of commercial banking, which has been a “game changer.”

“We’re really excited about the security side,” he said. “Too much of our security today is still relying on tools and technologies that don’t leverage enough SI, and so continually focusing on how we are bringing in SI to drive security efforts and manage it, and most importantly, patch and maintain the safety and security is huge, and that’s been a big leap forward for us.”

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But he’s not done — in addition to more releases around January, Schwartz said his team is actively working to make the VA website more friendly to large language models, especially for the new generation of veterans who might be heavier AI users.

“We’re learning right now about how LLMs navigate our site today, and we’re taking those lessons and seeing how they’re maneuvering and then being able to build skills based off of that,” he said.

Schwartz is “very focused” on the LLM component and is aiming for more website updates related to LLMs next year, he said, all to meet the veteran “where they are.”

Other recent updates have made strides toward that goal, like the VA’s partnership with identity verification service CLEAR announced last month, he said. Thousands of veterans who have never had VA-dot-gov accounts have signed up via CLEAR, particularly at their in-person kiosks, he told FedScoop.

Schwartz said he would be meeting with incoming Federal Chief Information Officer Carter Farmer so he can “understand how VA is pushing out so much in the SI space, and wants us to continue to be a representative example for many other agencies,” referring to the Trump administration’s self-styled terminology for AI. Part of all the progress is supporting his staff, he said.

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“There’s so much opportunity to move forward at a low cost that can make the lives of our staff better, so that they can again focus on veteran-facing critical activities,” he said.

Since starting his current role earlier this year, Schwartz said the time for “science experiments” is over — the “expectation” is that the OIT will “keep up with the pace of technology” with incremental changes over time, he said.

“The pace of technology doesn’t care who’s in the White House and doesn’t care who has control of Congress,” he said. “It’s going to be focused on making sure that the technology we have is delivering for the veteran, and I believe that’s why it will honestly last from administration to administration.”