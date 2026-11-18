Google has extended its OneGov deal with the General Services Administration for its artificial intelligence suite Gemini, according to a Tuesday website update.

The deal, which charged $0.47 per agency for one year for Gemini for Government and gave 20% off list for first-party cloud services, expired Sunday but will now last until Feb. 28, 2027.

The deal includes Gemini, Google AI platform and tools, FedRAMP High authorized Google Cloud Platform products and builds upon a previous 71% discount Google Workspace agreement, the website says.

GSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and Google refused to comment.

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This is the second Gemini OneGov extension, after the original was extended in September. Last month, the company announced a new industry-specific Gemini agentic artificial intelligence offering for government services in preview for federal, state and local governments.

An OpenAI deal press release from GSA put out in September said OneGov has achieved nearly $1.7 billion in cost savings, $1.4 billion of which stems from AI tools for about 3.5 million federal employees.

“As those offers expire, GSA is renewing agreements where appropriate, ensuring continued access to critical AI tools, and delivering the best value for agencies and taxpayers,” it said.