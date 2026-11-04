GSA appoints former banking exec as new government contracting head

Ex-banking executive Jennifer Hill will lead a more than $125 billion government contracting operation as the new Federal Acquisition Service commissioner, the General Services Administration announced Wednesday.

Hill has been a GSA advisor since February, where she has helped to “improve government operations through procurement consolidation, streamlined processes, and more strategic use of the federal government’s purchasing power,” a press release said.

“These industry-leading professionals bring records of strategic execution, operational discipline, and results-driven leadership that will strengthen GSA’s ability to deliver best-in-class value across acquisition and real estate,” Administrator Ed Forst said in a statement, referring to Hill and Mark Weiss, who was appointed to be the Public Buildings Service commissioner.

Hill was previously chief financial officer of Bank of America Merrill Lynch and managing director of Goldman Sachs, according to her LinkedIn.

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“I’m excited to execute on the Administrator’s vision for GSA acquisition: buy smarter, move faster, and reduce fraud,” Hill said in the release. “Through teamwork and accountability, we will focus on supporting the Trump-Vance Administration’s vision for government by driving efficiency while serving as strong stewards of taxpayer dollars.”

FAS oversees more than $125 billion in business volume with about 16,000 companies, the release said, and provides “comprehensive procurement, technology, fleet, travel, and charge card solutions to more than 80 federal agencies.”

Laura Stanton has been the acting FAS commissioner since April, after starting as deputy FAS commissioner in April 2025. Stanton has been involved in GSA’s artificial intelligence acquisition policy and OneGov AI deals, recently inviting AI companies to work with the office.

“We welcome additional AI technology companies to engage with GSA and explore opportunities to bring their capabilities to agencies through OneGov as we continue to expand choice, increase competition, and deliver value for taxpayers,” she said in a statement about OpenAI’s ChatGPT OneGov deal in September.