Docusign products will be discounted to agencies under latest GSA deal

Federal agencies will be offered substantial discounts on a pair of Docusign products under a new agreement through the General Services Administration’s OneGov initiative.

In a press release announcing the deal Thursday, the GSA said agencies can purchase Docusign eSignature plans at a 70% discount and Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM) plans at a 50% reduced rate. Both deals run through Jan. 31, 2027.

GSA Deputy Administrator Stephen Ehikian said in a statement that the deal will “streamline digital document execution and process automation across federal agencies” and “accelerate the Trump Administration’s priorities of improving citizen services, reducing costs, and modernizing government technology through secure cloud-based solutions.”

Docusign’s eSignature product is a cloud-based tool that provides users with the ability to sign and manage agreements, contracts and other documents electronically. The company’s IAM plans, also cloud-based, are built to aid groups in streamlining and automating the full agreement process.

“We are honored to support the GSA on their mission to modernize and strengthen its ability to service Americans,” Docusign CEO Allan Thygesen said in a statement. “Agreements are the backbone of government operations, and with Docusign’s FedRAMP-authorized & IL4 eSignature product, we can help empower agencies to streamline critical processes and deliver results faster, more efficiently, and with greater security.”

Added Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum: “We appreciate Docusign’s collaboration with GSA to offer our federal workforce tools that will streamline government processes while delivering the best value to taxpayers. GSA’s OneGov is driving efficiency in operations and delivering significant savings for taxpayers.”

Under its OneGov strategy, the GSA has in recent months announced several other deals with technology providers, including Adobe, Oracle, Salesforce and Elastic, among others. Part of the initiative’s goal, the agency has said, is to disrupt value-added resellers’ place in the federal IT acquisition system by working directly with original equipment manufacturers.