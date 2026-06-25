Just having a ‘human in the loop’ is not AI governance

As federal agencies accelerate their adoption of artificial intelligence, policymakers and technology leaders increasingly emphasize the importance of keeping a “human in the loop.” The assumption is straightforward: As long as a person remains involved in the process, accountability and oversight have been preserved.

But human presence is not the same thing as governance.

AI systems are increasingly being deployed across government in areas ranging from procurement and benefits administration to cybersecurity, healthcare, and national security. These technologies promise enormous benefits, but they also raise a fundamental question: Who remains responsible when systems fail?

Too often, discussions about oversight focus on the existence of a human reviewer rather than the authority that person actually possesses. A person may technically satisfy a human-in-the-loop requirement while lacking the information, expertise, time, or institutional support necessary to challenge the system. Under those circumstances, human involvement risks becoming procedural rather than meaningful.

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Governance begins long before a decision is made. It begins with procurement choices, deployment policies, escalation procedures, audit mechanisms, and clearly defined lines of authority. Someone must possess the power to suspend deployment, require additional review, and accept responsibility when things go wrong. Without those elements, human participation can become little more than a compliance exercise.

The importance of these questions is particularly evident in national security applications. As the Department of Defense incorporates AI-enabled decision-support tools to assist warfighters and commanders, human involvement alone does not resolve questions of accountability. Institutions must determine who possesses the authority to challenge, override, or suspend systems and who remains responsible for the consequences of their use.

If clear lines of authority and accountability matter for AI systems supporting warfighters and commanders, they matter no less in civilian contexts such as healthcare, benefits administration, procurement, and law enforcement. The principle is the same: Meaningful oversight depends not merely on the presence of a human being, but on the existence of institutions capable of exercising judgment and assigning responsibility.

For government agencies, that means focusing on governance mechanisms before deployment occurs. Clear chains of responsibility, escalation procedures, audit trails, procurement standards, and designated officials empowered to override or suspend systems are essential components of meaningful oversight.

Artificial intelligence may change how decisions are made. It does not eliminate the need for institutions capable of exercising judgment and assigning responsibility.

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“Human in the loop” describes a process.

Governance describes who remains in charge.