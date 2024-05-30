Interior awards $2 billion cloud hosting contract to 7 vendors

The Interior Department this week awarded spots on its latest cloud hosting services contract to seven vendors, estimated to be worth up to $2 billion total over 10 years.

The companies that landed awards under Interior’s Foundation Cloud Hosting Services II contract are Accenture Federal Services, IBM, CGI Federal, SAIC, Cognosante, Zivaro and Smartronix. Those seven vendors will compete for task orders under the greater indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract.

The announcements of the seven awards detail Interior’s statement of work for the contract, requiring cloud license and support services for infrastructure, platform and software in a cloud environment.

This contract comes as the initial iteration of the Foundation Cloud Hosting Services vehicle is set to expire later this year. Awarded in 2013 to 10 contractors, the initial contract has a $10 billion ceiling.

In the department’s initial statement of work, it wrote about the latest contract: “This follow-on FCHS contract is shifting to multiple service provider focus and integration among our solutions and a hybrid model hosting environment vision. Providing interoperability and data integrations between multiple technologies and services across the Department bureaus and offices.”

It also complements Interior’s $1 billion cloud contract award to Peraton last year for its Cloud Hosting Solutions III acquisition, which enlists the IT contractor to manage the department’s portfolio of cloud services.