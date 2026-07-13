Advertisement

Voting is Now Open for the 2026 FedScoop 50 Awards

Vote Now!

Interior launches electronic system for Native American property probate processing

Months after Secretary Doug Burgum said the paper-heavy process was “antiquated,” tribal members can now use a website portal to report a death and track their case.

By

US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum testifies at a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on fiscal year 2027 budget requests for the Department of Interior, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on April 22, 2026. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

Native Americans with inherited property claims can now manage their probate cases online after years of a paper-heavy process, the Interior Department announced Monday.

Secretary Doug Burgum previewed the change at a budget hearing in April, telling lawmakers that a deceased tribal member’s estate distribution through the Bureau of Indian Affairs was “antiquated” and moving it online would “dramatically increase our productivity.”

Burgum said in a press release that the launch of the Electronic Probate System amounts to “a historic modernization of trust services that will end unacceptable delays and bring real transparency to Indian Country.”

A single case can take about eight years to be resolved. As of April, there were about 43,000 unresolved cases that the agency needs to move through the pipeline, a 10% decrease from last year’s count of 48,000.

Advertisement

The new website will allow American Indians and Alaska Natives to report a death, upload supporting documents, provide family history information and track the status of their probate case through clearly defined stages, and apply “assisted tools that extract, organize, and validate information submitted through the portals.”

At the April hearing, Burgum said the department is using artificial intelligence to expedite case processing, but there is no use case for the probate system in its AI use case inventory.

More enhancements to the eNativeTrust platform will be introduced in future phases, the release said.

“During a time of grief, families should not have to wonder where a case stands or who to contact,” it said. “With fewer manual tasks, probate specialists can devote more time to assisting families, answering questions, and providing support during one of life’s most difficult moments.”

About $7.7 million would be available for BIA trust, probate and administrative functions “as needed” under the current version of the fiscal 2027 Interior-Environment appropriations bill, which has not yet been scheduled for a floor vote.

Advertisement

“Every family deserves a probate process that is efficient, transparent, and worthy of the trust placed in the federal government,” Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Billy Kirkland said.

Lindsey Wilkinson contributed to this report.

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum testifies at a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on fiscal year 2027 budget requests for the Department of Interior, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on April 22, 2026. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

Interior still grapples with probate backlog even with AI assistance

Secretary Burgum said paper processes are preventing the agency from gaining ground, so the focus is on further digitization.
By Lindsey Wilkinson
Doug Burgum, secretary of the Department of the Interior testifies before Senate Committee on Appropriations Subcommittee on Department of Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on May 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. The hearing examines the proposed budget estimates for fiscal year 2026 for the Department of the Interior. (Photo by John McDonnell/Getty Images)

Interior exploring AI use to address probate backlog in tribal communities

By Madison Alder

Latest Podcasts

SBA launches ‘new phase’ of partnership with Palantir on anti-fraud efforts

Transportation Department CIO set to depart in September

From data overload to decision confidence

Federal CIO Greg Barbaccia is stepping down

Tech

Defense

Cyber

FedScoop TV