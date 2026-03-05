Moving beyond the pilot: A mandate for mission-ready AI

Across the federal landscape, the conversation around artificial intelligence has evolved. The debate is no longer about whether AI belongs in the tech stack; it is about how quickly agencies can deploy it to strengthen operational resilience and deliver mission results.

Yet beneath the surge of pilot programs lies a sobering truth: most AI initiatives never make it into production. The difficulty of scaling beyond the lab has become one of the most significant barriers to federal modernization.

Mary Schwarz is Senior Vice President at ICF.

ICF’s recent research report, The AI Advantage, identifies a widening execution gap between aspiration and outcome. While federal leaders have conceptually embraced AI, many struggle to translate experimentation into sustained, mission-critical impact. Closing that gap requires more than better technology. It requires a shift in perspective: from launching pilots to accelerating time-to-impact.

Why scaling stalls

The enthusiasm for AI is genuine, but so are the structural barriers that keep initiatives stuck in pilot mode. The most persistent obstacle is data readiness. Infrastructure is rarely the core issue. Agencies have invested heavily in cloud environments and computing power. But 83% of federal leaders report that their data is not fully ready for AI. Siloed systems, inconsistent formatting and insufficient governance create a bottleneck long before a model is deployed. Without high-quality, accessible data, even the most advanced algorithms will struggle to deliver value.

Infrastructure and integration challenges compound the problem. Moving a model from a sandbox environment into production requires seamless interoperability with legacy systems — an area where many agencies face friction. In fact, 73% cite infrastructure and integration hurdles as major obstacles. The result is often an “innovation silo”: a promising tool that works in isolation but fails to serve the broader enterprise mission.

Then there is the human factor. Tools that are not aligned with workforce workflows or mission context rarely gain traction. Organizational culture, training and change management play as critical a role as technical performance. Agencies must design AI initiatives to meaningfully reduce administrative burden and create practical incentives for employees to incorporate them into daily operations. Just as importantly, AI cannot be treated as a plug-in technology layered onto existing processes; it must be approached as a core competency that employees develop and sustain over time. That means investing in continuous training, pairing subject-matter experts with technologists to apply AI in a mission context and embedding new skills directly into operational workflows. As a result, adoption becomes habitual rather than optional.

Finally, many agencies lack a clearly defined AI vision. About 31% report difficulty establishing a cohesive strategy, often due to cost concerns or uncertain ROI. Without a clear roadmap, agencies risk engaging in what some call “random acts of digital,” in which isolated experiments never achieve mission or operational impact because they are conducted without a cohesive strategy.

From technology to mission value

The path forward begins with a reframing. Rather than asking what the technology can do, leaders must start by asking what the mission requires. Data must be treated as an operational asset, not a byproduct of systems. This means embracing a more active approach to data operations that improves quality, accessibility and governance at the source. When agencies invest in data readiness upfront, they remove the single most significant barrier to scale before development even begins.

At the same time, the fastest returns often come from augmenting what already exists. Successful agencies deploy AI to eliminate administrative friction by automating repetitive tasks, such as data entry or document review, so that subject-matter experts can focus on higher-value decision-making. In this model, AI amplifies human capability rather than substituting for it.

Governance must also evolve. Instead of functioning as a brake on innovation, governance can act as an accelerator when guardrails are embedded directly into platforms and clarity is provided on when and how AI can be used. Built-in security, privacy and ethical controls give teams the confidence to innovate within a compliant framework.

The results of taking these steps speak for themselves: Agencies that have moved deliberately from pilot to production are already seeing measurable gains. According to ICF’s research, 41% report improved internal processes and reduced administrative burdens. Thirty-five percent cite increased customer satisfaction, demonstrating that AI can directly enhance the constituent experience. Another 32% report tangible improvements in workforce productivity.

These are not abstract metrics. They represent real mission impact: faster services, more informed decisions and a workforce freed to focus on higher-priority challenges.

A moment that demands action

The opportunity to lead on AI is open, but it will not remain so indefinitely. Long-term success depends on intentional action: embedding adaptable governance into platforms from the outset; investing in data readiness now rather than waiting for a mandate; empowering subject-matter experts to partner closely with technologists; preparing staff through active, regular learning opportunities; and scaling high-impact use cases with clear performance metrics.

The technology is advancing rapidly. The differentiator will not be who experiments the most, but who scales the fastest, most strategically, and designs for user adoption. The question facing federal leaders is no longer whether AI is ready. It is whether their organizations are prepared to operationalize it and turn ambition into sustained mission value.

