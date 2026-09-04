DOT moves Jack Albright to top tech spot

The Department of Transportation is welcoming a familiar face to the head of its technology operations, per updates made to its website Friday.

Jack Albright is now the acting chief digital and information officer, as well as the deputy CIO for IT shared services. Albright has served as deputy CIO for the agency since December 2020, according to his LinkedIn. Prior to that, he was the associate CIO for IT shared services for several years, starting in March 2016, DOT said in his bio.

“Jack has more than 24 years of experience in information technology, including strategic planning, policy, alignment of technology with business, Capital Planning, Enterprise Architecture, application and systems development, mobile computing, project management, cybersecurity, IT and data center operations, and cloud services,” DOT said.

Albright takes over for Pavan Pidugu, whose last day is Friday. FedScoop first reported his resignation in July. Pidugu brought major change to the agency, migrating services to Google Workspace and restructuring the technology department.