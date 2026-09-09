Anthropic adds Fable 5.1 to Claude for Government

As legal tensions continue between Anthropic and the Pentagon, the AI company is still expanding its offerings for government partners.

During a fireside chat at the Billington Cybersecurity Summit, Anthropic’s Global Head of Public Sector Teresa Carlson said the company’s latest frontier model Fable 5.1 is now available on its Claude for Government platform, with more public-sector offerings expected in coming weeks.

“Our goal is to continue to roll out and make sure that the government and our five eye community has the use of all its tools,” Carlson said in reference to the international intelligence partnership that includes the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. She was joined on stage by Richard Horne, the CEO of the U.K. National Cyber Security Centre.

Carlson’s comments were some of her first public remarks as the Claude maker’s new leader for its government relationships. The company announced Carlson — a seasoned government technology leader with previous stops at Microsoft and Amazon Web Services — after dust-ups with the Trump administration.

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Those disagreements include a fight with the Department of Defense over its usage restrictions that led to an ongoing legal battle, as well as the government’s brief application of export controls on Anthropic’s Fable and Mythos models amid national security concerns over the technologies.

But while the Pentagon is still duking it out with the company, it’s getting a friendlier reception elsewhere in government — as evidenced by a couple of juxtaposted comments from federal officials last week.

Carlson referenced the company’s work with the U.S. government in discussing Anthropic’s relationships with partners and the need for people to be trained on the company’s technologies.

“Our goal at Anthropic, by the way, is to work with all of you to make sure that you really understand and have the capabilities to use these models,” Carlson said, addressing the audience. “We have worked very closely with the White House to make sure that we can roll these models out as quickly as possible, but you also know how serious we are about safety and guardrails.”

Throughout the discussion, Carlson emphasized the need for training and encouraged an open dialogue with partners.

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“The reality is, some of the organizations are not yet prepared to have the full capabilities,” Carlson said, adding that a “crawl, walk, run” approach isn’t a bad thing. She credited the company’s Glasswing program, which deploys its models to identify and patch cybersecurity vulnerabilities, as a major aspect of its work in that area.

Her Fable 5.1 availability announcement follows a similar release by an Anthropic partner last week — AWS announced that the Anthropic model was available on Amazon Bedrock in its U.S. government cloud.Carlson’s remarks on Wednesday confirm the model is available in its first party offering as well, meaning entities that use Claude for Government directly.

Carlson said that offering means that “any agency that requires FedRAMP High can use it.”

In coming weeks, Carlson said the company is also planning to move Claude for Government Desktop, which includes Claude Code and Cowork, into “general availability.” The company previously announced those tools were in a public beta phase in July. General availability means they’ll be officially ready for widespread use.

Additionally, Carlson said that Mythos and Opus, an agentic coding model, would be available “on the high side,” which generally refers to classified environments.

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Carlson further underscored the need for an open dialogue with respect to her comments about the initial rollout of Mythos.

“I do think the Mythos moment was a wake-up call,” Carlson said, adding that she gives “a lot of credit” to the commercial industry in the U.S. for reaching out to the White House, and encouraging them to take a look at the model.

That moment changed the thinking about standards, how to regulate, how to get models out, who should have them, and if they’re safe for everyone, she said.

“I believe we have not seen the end of just this rapid iteration on all this stuff,” Carlson said.