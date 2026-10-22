DHS consolidates software purchasing under $2.7B Carahsoft contract

The Department of Homeland Security issued a sole-source justification this week for a nearly $2.7 billion blanket purchase agreement with Carahsoft.

The agency said the award will create a “streamlined, enterprise vehicle” and opens up access to a portfolio of 70-plus original equipment manufacturers that are available through Carahsoft’s General Services Administration Multiple Award Schedule contract, per the document.

The work started in July and will continue into July 2031. As part of the contract, DHS will acquire off-the-shelf software licences, SaaS and cloud-based platform subscriptions, associated maintenance and technical support and limited related professional services.

The tools will span the tech gamut, from data analytics and cybersecurity to automation and access management. DHS said the contract brings benefits, such as a scalable, repeatable mechanism for managing renewals and upgrades. It will also support the Office of the CIO’s goal of consolidating purchasing and enhancing visibility.

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“A single enterprise BPA reduces procurement cycle times, streamlines order processing, and lowers administrative burden compared to multiple one-off orders across different vehicles,” DHS said in the document. “The BPA enables DHS to standardize key software platforms, track usage, manage renewals, and enforce consistent terms across DHS Components, reducing duplication and enhancing security and interoperability.”

The agency is expecting multi-vendor and volume-based discount structures and will seek additional discounts “as appropriate.”

DHS took a similar approach to its cloud capabilities. Under the Cumulus moniker, the agency has tapped cloud service providers this year at an agencywide level — rather than by individual components — for the first time. The aim was to use the centralized procurement strategy as a way to cut costs, predicting at least $142 million in savings in the first year of execution.

The law enforcement agency also streamlined the purchasing of biometric capture devices this year. Looking to avoid inconsistencies and duplicative costs, DHS is leading the federal government’s procurement with indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contracts that have a combined ceiling of more than $440 million. The majority of that is tabbed for multimodal devices.