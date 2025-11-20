How AI agents can future-proof the federal workforce

Federal workers can breathe a sigh of relief now that the shutdown is over and backpay is on the way. But as offices re-open and America’s bureaucratic engine sputters back to life, federal agencies have the chance to do more than just resume business as usual. To retain top talent despite future disruptions, federal agencies must act now to foster loyalty, which protects their best assets: hard-working civil servants.

Federal workers are indispensable to government operations. But they are frequently overworked, underpaid, and preoccupied with repetitive administrative tasks. Federal HR professionals, for instance, spend roughly 30% of their time on administrative chores such as data entry, forms, transcription, and logistics.

When these recruiters and benefits specialists are tied up with administrative tedium, they lose sight of strategic objectives, putting the entire organization at risk of burnout, workload mismanagement, missed paychecks, and more.

Enter agentic labor: next-generation AI capable of autonomously performing multi-step, goal-directed tasks and running entire workflows with minimal oversight. Already in use by private sector HR managers to streamline recruitment and administrative processes, these tools offer untapped potential for the federal workforce.

Advertisement

By running point on process and paperwork, agentic AI can free employees to focus on people-centered and mission-critical work. Unsurprisingly, the same is true for civil servants — similar AI tools can act as personal career assistants, polishing resumes, mapping training pathways, and strategizing career moves to cut down on time spent weeding through jargon-filled federal job boards.

While the military has embraced AI platforms such as GigEagle to match reservists with specialized missions, many government agencies remain reliant on outdated systems. The Office of Personnel Management federal job portal USAJOBS.gov has long faced criticism for complex navigation, opaque requirements, and slow communication, frustrating applicants and obscuring qualified candidates. OPM Director Scott Kupor has emphasized modernization, including leveraging AI, to create a leaner, more agile agency focused on outcomes and taxpayer value.

Fortunately, OPM does not need to reinvent the wheel; private sector solutions already exist and are ready to scale. For example, MetroStar’s new agentic labor agent Mira demonstrates how agentic AI can execute complex workflows, from skills matching to application routing, improving both organizational efficiency and candidate experience.

A less rigid, more person-centered hiring process would shift focus from degrees, titles, and technical jargon to the candidate’s value and merit. Veterans, in particular, have qualities that translate well in the civilian workplace, such as leadership, discipline, authenticity, and empathy. Yet traditional hiring practices can disadvantage them if evaluation focuses solely on rank or work history. Agentic AI platforms can help identify these transferable skills, leveling the playing field and connecting talent with roles that might otherwise remain out of reach.

Federal employees perform high-stakes, mission-critical work every day to advance America’s health, security, and economic prosperity. But we cannot expect federal workers to perform at the highest level if they are stuck working with second-rate systems.

Advertisement

Under President Donald Trump, key agencies have made promising strides toward integrating AI in the federal workforce, including a recent partnership between OpenAI and the General Services Administration to provide ChatGPT Enterprise across the federal executive branch. The administration inked a similar deal this week with Perplexity.

But these generative AI platforms, which rely on user input and only answer when prompted, are just the tip of the iceberg. Only by fully embedding AI agents in human-led teams can the federal government equip employees with the tools of the future that will help civil servants love their jobs and stick around when the going gets tough.

Ultimately, the lessons from the past few months’ record-breaking shutdown aren’t purely political — they’re also administrative. Slow-moving, disruption-prone systems that are stuck in the past put America at risk of losing high-value federal employees, who are critical to keeping our nation safe, healthy, and prosperous.

As operations resume across the federal government, agencies should invest in AI systems that reduce administrative burdens, freeing workers to stay engaged, innovative, and mission-focused.

Roslyn Layton is an American internet economist and research fellow at the Technical Faculty of IT and Design at Aalborg University. She is editor of the forthcoming Handbook for Digital Regulatory Agencies by Edward Elgar Publishing.