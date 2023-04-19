NASA awards $814M digital communications and IT services contract

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration has awarded a hybrid contract worth up to $814 million for the provision of digital communications and information technology services to Rothe Ares Joint Venture.

The Enterprise Multimedia and Integrated Technical Services (eMITS) contract includes both cost-plus-award-fee core services and indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity task orders.

The performance period for the contract has an initial 90-day phase followed by a 12-month base period. This is followed by seven 12-month option periods and a six-month extension, which would take the performance period of the contract to Jan. 31, 2032, if all options are exercised.

Work performed under the contract will support the agency’s Office of Chief Information Officer and Office of Communications across all of NASA’s centers and facilities.

According to the agency’s announcement, Rothe Ares will provide IT management services, customer collaboration and support services, information management services and digital communications services.

It is the latest IT services contract award to be made by NASA, which last month issued a request for proposals for its Consolidated Applications and Platform Services (NCAPS) contract. The agency will potentially award a $1.3 billion IT services contract to a single company.

Prospective bidders on that contract have until 2 p.m. Eastern time on April 28 to submit a proposal.