ServiceNow hopes to be ‘connective tissue’ across govtech through GSA deal 

As technology companies flock to the General Services Administration to sell discounted products to the federal government, the cloud-based platform ServiceNow is positioning itself as a bridge between these different tools and the federal workers who use them.

To achieve this, ServiceNow has struck a OneGov deal with the GSA to offer its artificial intelligence-powered workflow tools to federal agencies at a lower sticker price, the company announced Wednesday.

“The opportunity with the ServiceNow deal is to be the connective tissue across those [government tech deals], from the cloud companies, the hyperscalers, the AI companies that have the models, to the companies that have the databases,” Jonathan Alboum, ServiceNow’s federal chief technology officer, told FedScoop in an interview Wednesday.

“Something has to bring all of that together and ServiceNow does that,” Alboum said. “So it doesn’t matter what the database is, it doesn’t matter where your data is, it doesn’t matter what cloud you run on … it doesn’t matter what the AI models you want to use are. They are all connectable onto the platform.”

Under the OneGov deal, ServiceNow will offer agencies up to 70% off the list price to upgrade to its Information Technology Service Management (ITSM) Pro and ITSM Plus bundles over the next three years. The company is also giving a 40% discount off the sticker price on upgrades to its ITSM Pro standalone product for one year.

These products automate IT processes and streamline tech support for agency workers, often eliminating the need for human intervention. Its Pro Plus platform, included in the discount, offers generative AI features, including AI agents, according to Alboum.

“The combination of these advanced IT service management features along with generative AI and agentic AI capabilities really drives efficiency,” Alboum told FedScoop. “It drives speed of resolution, it gives agencies the ability to really streamline … the way they interact with their customers across their agencies.”

Alboum, who previously served as the chief information officer at the Department of Agriculture, said ServiceNow’s tools put more “capability in the hands of the average person in an agency.”

The GSA said in a press release that through the deal, “thousands of out-of-the-box AI agents can be up and running quickly, with outcomes that improve incident resolution times, provide real-time recommendations, summarize case data to accelerate approvals, and improve [service level agreement] compliance.”

The agency also touted the agreement as a way to ramp up “AI-driven government modernization” as the Trump administration pushes for increased use of AI in federal agencies.

“This agreement is a logical next step in the AI transformation of government and positions us to deliver on the administration’s goals for efficiency, productivity and the priorities outlined in President Trump’s AI Action Plan,” Josh Gruenbaum, commissioner of the GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service, said in a statement.

Alboum described the process with GSA as “very collaborative,” adding that he notices more agencies are understanding that “AI governance is a really critical capability” needed to coincide with other tech investments the government is making.

The ServiceNow executive added that the tool can help workers get the most out of the government’s existing technology investments, including those that are part of other OneGov deals announced in recent weeks. OneGov is a GSA initiative launched this year to consolidate the federal government’s purchasing of goods and services.

OpenAI, Anthropic and Google unveiled OneGov deals last month to offer their AI products to the government for $1 or less for one year, while Box and Microsoft struck similar discount deals.

ITSM Pro operates on ServiceNow’s government community cloud, which already has FedRAMP High authorization, Alboum said.

FedRAMP announced last month that it will begin prioritizing certain AI cloud services for FedRAMP authorization, just days after FedScoop reported that GSA was considering the move. Companies like OpenAI, xAI, and Anthropic — which lack extensive independent experience selling cloud services to the U.S. government — have generally partnered with companies that have already undergone the FedRAMP process.