Federal agencies have spent the past year experimenting with AI on generous terms. Through deals negotiated by the General Services Administration, many got access to frontier models for $1 or less per agency for a year.

The experimentation has improved AI fluency across agency leaders, but in most cases it hasn’t yet translated into significant mission impact. In our work with agencies, we see many leaders using it for personal productivity or isolated use case pilots, each solving a discrete problem without changing the process around it. To get the most out of AI, leaders should apply it to reimagine workflows and measure their spending against mission outcomes: the cost of each benefits claim processed, each case adjudicated, each FOIA request answered.

AI costs are changing in ways that will hit budgets differently. Three forces are pushing costs up at once: introductory pricing is ending, with agencies moving toward standard, consumption-based rates; usage is growing as pilots multiply; and AI agents are taking on multistep work, which consumes far more computing power than a single question. What was almost free during experimentation is on the way to becoming a meaningful operating cost at scale.

A bigger AI bill isn’t necessarily bad news; it might mean an agency is getting more efficient and delivering more impact. Of course, it also might mean a workflow costs more than it’s worth. The only way to tell is to know what AI costs, and what changes because of it: whether services are delivered faster, whether decisions are more accurate, whether staff have more time for higher-value work. Few agencies can say that today: Officials at all five examined recently by the Government Accountability Office said AI costs are hard to understand.

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Agencies should treat AI as its own spending category, managed continuously: Tag every AI request to the program and use case behind it, give AI its own budget with a named owner, and watch for idle and looping agents that consume resources without delivering value.

Tracking AI costs is a great first step, but redesign is where the larger returns lie. Placing AI on top of an inefficient process simply makes the inefficiency happen faster. Consider a benefits claim that passes through 10 steps, from intake and document checks to eligibility review and notification. An agency could automate each of them and save some time. Or it could set aside the old process entirely and work backward from the desired outcome, with AI handling routine claims in a single pass and caseworkers focusing on edge cases. Better mission outcomes and tighter cost discipline can result from the same decision.

None of this works without people. Reimagined workflows only deliver if agencies invest in training, adoption, and new ways of working alongside the technology, so that employees trust the new process and know how to get the most from it.

Getting more mission value from AI may well mean spending more on it, in addition to making workflow changes. That’s a case agencies will soon have to make. AI will become a line item that the Office of Management and Budget, Congress, and taxpayers can see and question.

The agencies ready for that conversation will be ones that can see what AI costs for each veterans’ benefits claim, inspection report, or FOIA request — and what it delivers. They won’t have to defend their AI budgets. They will be able to justify growing them.

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Gayatri Shenai is a senior partner in McKinsey’s New York office. Gretchen Berlin is a senior partner in the Washington, D.C. office.