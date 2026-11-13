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SSA sued by watchdog over nonresponses to DOGE-related FOIA requests

American Oversight is asking a federal court to compel the release of Social Security Administration communications with DOGE over the handling of PII and more.

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A nonprofit watchdog investigating the so-called Department of Government Efficiency’s activities at the Social Security Administration is suing the benefits agency to compel the release of documents sought in public records requests.

American Oversight’s complaint, filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, pertains to SSA nonresponses to Freedom of Information Act requests covering various DOGE-related actions regarding the handling of the public’s personally identifiable information.

“Americans hand over their most sensitive personal information to the federal government because they have to, and they have every right to expect that information will be protected,” Chioma Chukwu, American Oversight’s executive director, said in a press release. “Instead, the Trump administration gave DOGE access to that information, and we’re now learning about serious failures to safeguard it.”

The lawsuit recounts several whistleblower disclosures, court filings and reporting about DOGE’s presence during the early days of the second Trump administration, including:

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SSA has not produced any documents in response to American Oversight’s FOIA requests, the lawsuit says, including requests for emails between senior agency officials and several DOGE associates, as well as emails and texts that mention the Master Death File, “god-level” access, thumb drives and other terms. 

“The people who stand to pay the price aren’t the officials who made these decisions,” Chukwu said. “They’re working families, retirees, and everyday Americans who could face identity theft, financial fraud, or threats to the benefits they’ve earned. Enough is enough. The American people deserve to know who had their information, what was done with it, and whether it’s still at risk. We’re going to court to find out.”

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