Next up for America.gov? Integration with Login.gov, design studio IT leader says

The federal government’s single sign-on service is poised to be a key component of the Trump administration’s plans to tie public services together through its artificial intelligence-fueled America.gov.

In a recent interview with Fed Gov Today, National Design Studio Chief Information Officer Mary Bati said integration with Login.gov, the federal government’s login authenticator, is “one of the biggest things” for the second phase of the chatbot.

Whereas the platform’s launch Sept. 29 was phase one of the project, Bati described phase two as a period where the government will deliver on promises for the tool and iterate. Login will be used as identity verification to provide access to forthcoming services on the platform.

When a user is trying to navigate government services, such as Medicare or Social Security, Bati described a process in which “they come through America, they securely log in through Login, and then they have the suite of government services that are available to them.”

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She added: “One of the biggest ways that we’ll see phase two really in effect is through Login.gov.”

Launched by NDS, America.gov is an ambitious bid to create a front door for federal services through a chatbot interface. While the website now is mainly a switchboard, answering user questions about government services and providing links to those relevant federal websites, the plan is to have certain processes take place entirely within the platform.

At the launch, for example, Secretary of State Marco Rubio outlined a process for passport applications that will proceed entirely through America.gov. To verify users, Login.gov is the tool.

An executive order that accompanied the America.gov launch mandated Login’s use as the authentication service for the platform and required agency heads to integrate with the single sign-on platform consistent with federal cybersecurity requirements. That followed another Trump administration policy directing agencies to use Login wherever possible.

With respect to the online passport application process, Bati said people can expect to see that start to “come live in December of this year” with the “vast majority of Americans” able to apply online by the end of 2027.

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She also stated that the White House, NDS, and General Services Administration — which hosts the infrastructure for the platform — “don’t own” the functions that America.gov will provide.

On passports, for example, Bati said that means that NDS and the chatbot aren’t “adjudicating passports” — rather, they are a “doorway for the customer to be able to navigate through the back end” hosted by the State Department.

Bati said something she and her team “want to stress” to users is that it’s “a slick and a secure and a very, very uniquely designed application” that provides a front door to access government services in a way they haven’t previously been able to.

Beyond that, Bati said the chatbot is constantly iterating.

“The more agencies are engaging with us, the more we’re engaging with them to create capabilities to expose some of the services they have available, and we’re going to continue to maximize that,” she said.

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In response to the launch of America.gov, public sector technologists were quick to note that the true test for the service will be whether it’s able to securely deliver on its promise of making government services easier to access. In its current form, they said, the chatbot wasn’t there yet.

Bati seemed to acknowledge that in her interview, telling Fed Gov Today “our greatest sign of success, I think, will ultimately be the hours that we’re saving Americans at home.”

Per Bati’s LinkedIn, she has been at the National Design Studio since July 2026 on a detail assignment. While her profile doesn’t identify her as the CIO, she was identified as such in the Fed Gov Today interview.

According to Bati, she’s been in the federal government for 19 years. Her LinkedIn profile shows that has been spent entirely within the State Department, where she started as a training technician and worked her way up to technology leadership roles, including chief of staff to the CIO and senior advisor for technology and CX (customer experience).

Notably, the State Department has an internal, departmentwide chatbot called StateChat that it’s been using since the Biden administration. That tool was one of the earlier deployments of an AI chatbot in government. It’s unclear if Bati worked on that project as well.