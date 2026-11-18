Two subpoenas and two months after the Department of Veterans Affairs shocked Congress by raising its Oracle Health electronic health record contract price by $17 billion, the vendor’s executives are set to come before the House and Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committees to explain why the price of the troubled modernization effort has ballooned again.

Co-CEO Mike Sicilia, accompanied by Executive Vice President Seema Verma, will testify Wednesday afternoon before the Senate committee and Thursday morning in the House committee, with Chairman and Chief Technology Officer Larry Ellison slated to come before at least the House committee in a few weeks on Dec. 10.

Sicilia and Ellison were unanimously subpoenaed by the House committee on Sept. 2 when Verma failed to appear before the panel due to “time constraints and the two panel structure of the hearing.”

“Oracle must appear publicly before this committee to answer for its performance and how the additional billions of dollars it will receive will benefit veterans,” House panel ranking member Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., said at the time.

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While Thursday’s meeting is the result of a subpoena sent to Sicilia, Wednesday’s meeting was previewed by Senate committee Chair Jerry Moran, R-Kan., later in the month.

Last 2026 rollouts

Since then, Oracle’s EHR has gone live to the 12th and 13th VA medical centers this year — one in Anchorage, Alaska, and one in Cleveland, Ohio — “and had no problems at all,” VA Secretary Doug Collins said Friday.

In Ohio, Deputy Secretary Paul Lawrence told ABC’s News 5 Cleveland that those who have concerns about the rollout are “very present-level luddites, unaware of what the technology can provide to our veterans and are foolish to think that our previous system, which is antiquated and incapable of doing what we imagine the future’s going to have, could possibly replace that.”

“The success we saw this year lays the groundwork for deployments in 26 hospitals in 2027, and meeting our goal of ensuring EHR is in every VA facility by 2031,” Lawrence said in a press release.

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Collins, speaking at a Hudson Institute event Friday, said he’s been told to fix it, and now that he’s fixing it, he should slow down, but he does “what’s right, and we keep going.”

The secretary said standardizing about 90% of the Oracle product across all VA medical centers has helped the rollout, but there’s no going back on using Oracle’s EHR.

“I don’t have an option. This is what we use now,” he said. “It’s expensive. It’s going to be, but I challenge Congress or anybody else to sit there and say, ‘why are we allowing veterans to not have the ability to have an electronic health records system that is mimicked in every part of the world, every other hospital that you have in this country?’”

When FedScoop asked about the $17 billion contract ceiling increase, Collins said, “all funding still comes from Congress.”

Who knew what, and when

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Democratic House and Senate lawmakers recently sent letters to the VA and Oracle demanding answers on why the $10 billion original contract ceiling was increased to $27 billion without widespread knowledge in Congress.

“Under the Trump administration, VA chose to rapidly accelerate the deployment of the Oracle Health product, despite no proven record of success and no assessment as to whether VA’s workforce and infrastructure could withstand such efforts,” the letter said. “VA’s decline in transparency, particularly regarding recent contract modifications, is extremely troubling.”

Quinn Slaven, spokesperson for the VA, told FedScoop at the time that the agency notified members of Congress of the total cost last year.

“VA notified Sen. Blumenthal, Rep. Takano and other members of Congress in September 2025 that the estimated costs of the EHRM rollout are expected to total $37.2 billion through 2031,” he said.

A committee minority spokesperson also told FedScoop that while Congress was notified of the total cost, “we did not consider that estimate reliable because they never showed their math, we had no idea what was included in that cost.” The Government Accountability Office and Democratic leaders “have repeatedly advised” VA that its estimates need to comply with “best practices, which they have yet to do,” they said.

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On top of that, “at no point did VA indicate to us that, of that $37.2 billion estimate, Oracle would receive nearly $27 billion,” the spokesperson said.

“This is a massive cost overrun; VA and Oracle must answer for how we got here and what assurances veterans and taxpayers have that it is not going to continue to increase,” they said.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and six other Senate committee minority members also sent a letter to the VA in late September, saying they support the House committee’s subpoena of Sicilia and Ellison.

“You have a responsibility to America’s veterans and taxpayers to explain what is happening with this project and its increasing costs,” they said in the letter. “Your failure to appear in Congress is a failure to uphold your commitment to veterans and we need immediate answers on this project.”

Last week, House panel Chairman Mike Bost, R-Ill., sent a letter to Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor expressing concerns about another VA modernization initiative with Oracle, which needs “clear accountability, adequate resources, and safeguards against disruption.”

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“I trust you would agree with me that modernization within the federal government must deliver measurable improvement, not additional cost, complexity, or operational risk,” he said.

Stakeholders are cautious — but want it done

The National Association of VA Physicians and Dentists with other VA medical professional organization co-signers sent a letter last month to several congressional committees asking them to withhold funding for further deployments, to limit funds to patient care at the sites already converted and to allow deployments to resume “only when VA has demonstrated that the system can support safe, reliable care.”

The NAVAPD also asked Congress to require an independent comparison of continuing the Oracle program versus contracting with another commercial vendor or modernizing VistA, the legacy system, the letter said. All this, they said, because the old complaints with the Oracle EHR have never been resolved.

“Design flaws disrupt core workflows, basic tasks take far longer than before, critical information is harder to find, and serious technical failures put patients at risk,” the letter said. “These EHR-related inefficiencies and errors are well-established drivers of clinician burnout and attrition. More importantly, they jeopardize access, quality, and safety for the veterans it is our honor and mission to serve.”

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The letter cited the 2024 VA-confirmed Oracle system failures that were a “potentially causal factor” in the deaths of six veterans as one of several reasons the rollout must stop.

While no other professional organizations that spoke with FedScoop said that the VA should stop the rollout, they had similar asks for accountability and oversight that matches the speed. There is even an online petition called Stop the Rollout asking to end the Oracle contract.

“Support for modernization should never mean exemption from accountability,” said Theophlius Watson, president of the Association of VA Social Workers. “We should not confuse the speed of implementation with the success of implementation, nor should we allow the complexity of modernization to become an excuse for inaction.”

The Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America also want transparency and success measured by its ability to “improve the quality, safety, and continuity of healthcare for our nation’s veterans.”

“Our veterans and the healthcare professionals who care for them deserve answers, not partisan finger-pointing,” said IAVA CEO Kyleanne Hunter to FedScoop. “Both VA and Oracle must come to the table prepared to answer tough questions about the contract and its implementation. We cannot expect VA healthcare providers to deliver on our nation’s promise to veterans if we fail to equip them with the tools to do so.”

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The American Legion, one of the country’s largest veterans organizations, said in a statement for the House hearing Thursday that it supports the long-overdue program, but wants more information.

“The experience of the first sites shows the consequences when schedule outpaces readiness,” the statement said. “Congress can account for both by funding what works, measuring what it funds, and requiring VA to show veterans and families the result.”

Some are looking forward to the future.

Gregg Orto, deputy director of the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ National Veterans Service, said the VFW “strongly supports VA and Oracle’s deployment plan and wants to see the rollout continue without delay.”

The EHRM teams “deserve tremendous credit” and while deployments increase next year, they need to continue “ensuring transparency about costs and a clear plan to quickly identify and resolve issues that could affect appointments, prescriptions or patient safety,” he said.

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“Ultimately, this is about continuity of care. Veterans deserve a seamless transition from military service to VA health care, with their medical records, treatment plans and needed medications available without interruption,” Orto said. “A modernized electronic health record is an important step toward making that a reality.”

AMVETS said the rising contract costs “seem appropriate so far,” as they have asked the VA to “get aggressive” in rolling out the new system. “The VA has increased the scope of work from the original contracts, which makes sense to us with the advancing technology and shifts in what the system can and needs to do,” Executive Director Joe Chenelly said.

For AMVETS, they’re waiting to see if what is said in sworn testimony is the same as what is said behind closed doors.

“Will partisan politics be put aside for the good of such an important, costly effort that really does mean so much for so many veterans?” Chenelly said.