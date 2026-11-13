Advertisement

Bipartisan bill would codify VHA Office of Innovation as a federal lab

The bill is an effort to “cut down on red tape that delays development of the newest treatments and technology for veterans’ healthcare,” a press release said.

By

Listen to this article
0:00
Learn more. This feature uses an automated voice, which may result in occasional errors in pronunciation, tone, or sentiment.
A Veterans Health Administration sign is displayed outside of the Washington VA Medical Center on May 20, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

A codified, tech-focused Office of Innovation would be a Veterans Health Administration federal laboratory under a bipartisan bill reintroduced Tuesday.

The Innovation for VA Technology and Entrepreneurship (INNOVATE) Act (H.R. 10984) would “foster innovation to advance health care and services for veterans” with non-Veterans Affairs Department entities, such as private companies and universities. 

“Veterans deserve the best and most cutting-edge care in the world,” bill sponsor Rep. Morgan McGarvey, D-Ky., said in a statement. “We must leverage VA’s resources to speed up and encourage that innovation.”

The office would research, develop and fund innovations to improve veteran healthcare, the bill says.

Advertisement

The bill would also give other transaction authority — the ability to enter into agreements other than contracts, cooperative agreements and grants — to the VHA for up to $10 million with non-VA entities, with larger amounts allowed if justified to Congress. It would also let VHA guarantee to buy a technology at a set price — all as part of a broader effort to “cut down on red tape that delays development of the newest treatments and technology for veterans’ healthcare,” a press release said.

“Innovative treatments shouldn’t be held up by years of red tape before they reach the veterans who need them,” co-sponsor Rep. Morgan Luttrell, R-Texas, said in the release. 

While there is no specific dollar amount attached to the bill, it would authorize “such sums as may be necessary” for a new innovation account that could also accept outside contributions. 

The original bill was introduced and died in the last month of the 118th Congress. While the bill has less than two months left of the 119th Congress to pass, Luttrell did not run for reelection, so McGarvey would need to find a new Republican co-sponsor for bipartisanship in the 120th Congress. 

It does not yet have a Senate companion and has been referred to the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee. 

K. Sophie Will

Written by K. Sophie Will

K. Sophie Will is a reporter at FedScoop. Previously, she was an investigative data reporter at Bloomberg Industry Group. An award-winning journalist and Utah native, she graduated from Boston University and formerly worked with CQ Roll Call, the Utah Investigative Journalism Project, the Deseret News, USA Today, Reuters, HuffPost, WGBH, and more. Reach her on Signal at ksophiewill.66 or by phone at 617-888-0900.

In This Story

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

Latest Podcasts

Trump announces a new nominee to lead CISA

GSA appoints Jennifer Hill as new head of its Federal Acquisition Service

Why agencies can no longer rely on patching alone in the frontier AI era

A new push to relaunch Congress’ expert tech office

Tech

Defense

Cyber

FedScoop TV