The Department of Veterans Affairs knew that Cerner’s electronic health record product was not fully compliant with federal IT accessibility law when the agency acquired it, according to a newly released letter from Secretary Doug Collins.

In response to questions from the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee ranking member Mark Takano, D-Calif., the secretary acknowledged the deficiency with the product in the letter, which was dated last week but released Tuesday by the committee as part of a document dump of correspondence between Oracle, the VA and the panel.

“VA was aware at the time of acquisition that the commercial electronic health record product was not fully compliant with Section 508,” he said, citing the law requiring IT accessibility measures for people with disabilities. “VA selected the same core platform used by the Department of War to improve interoperability and continuity of care for services members transitioning to Veteran status.”

With the product now owned by Oracle, executives and the VA defended the recent nearly $17 billion contract ceiling increase to the House and Senate Veterans’ Affairs committees last week, saying the size and scope of the effort changed drastically from the original $10 billion deal.

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Previously, several users and stakeholders of the EHR, including VA officials, have said it was not compliant with Section 508 and was inaccessible for people with disabilities. A lawsuit was filed in 2024 saying the EHR was inaccessible.

Senior Judge John Bates of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said in his July 2025 opinion that, as the plaintiff alleged, “VA included in its procurement contract a requirement that the Cerner System be Section 508-compliant,” but “VA cannot use a contract to hide from its statutory obligations.”

“But procuring a noncompliant EHR and then rolling it out despite the continued noncompliance—which [the plaintiff] alleges VA did—were VA’s own choices,” he wrote.

VA argued in court that accessibility exceptions for “best meets” and ”undue burden” applied. However, Bates said in the opinion that VA’s 2017 justification for buying the system did not show either exception applied, but said the question would be decided later in the case.

The opinion, summarizing the lawsuit’s allegations, said that when VA contracted with Cerner in 2018, it “was well aware of the need to meet accessibility requirements” but “did not ensure the Cerner System was compatible with screen-reader software before it entered that contract.”

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A settlement conference for the case is scheduled for Dec. 18.

“VA recognizes that accessibility is necessary to ensuring both employees and Veterans can use the system,” Collins said in the letter.

The VA has assessed, tracked, and remediated accessibility issues through reviews, audits, and ongoing system improvements, Collins said, and the migration to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) “will pave the way for implementing Oracle Health’s complete redesign of the Oracle Electronic Health Record user interfaces, which are being built from the ground-up to be fully 508-accessible.”

While planning and preparation for the OCI transition are “underway across all Federal EHR partners,” the secretary wrote, VA is deploying site fixes to address “existing 508 deficiencies” which is “done at no extra charge under the existing contract structure.”

Collins also answered several questions lawmakers also had for Oracle executives, such as whether the vendor can use veteran data. “The contract prohibits Oracle Health from using Veteran data to develop or benefit its commercial products,” he wrote, “and VA has found no evidence that Oracle Health is using Veteran data for those purposes.”

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The secretary also addressed patient safety reports, saying before deployment was accelerated, VA reviewed reports and incidents and found “an increase in patient safety event reporting after implementation but determined that reporting volume alone did not correspond with an increase in patient harm. Rather, increased reporting reflected enhanced surveillance and a strong culture of safety reporting.”

In a September statement from the Nurses Organization of Veterans Affairs, the organization said patient safety event reporting “peaks at three times the baseline and remains elevated up to 1.7 times the baseline through 24 months, with no return to the pre-Oracle-Cerner baseline.”

“NOVA urges the Committee to ensure future EHRM deployments are guided by frontline clinical experience, adequate staffing support, practical training, and clear national workflow standards so that modernization improves care delivery without compromising Veteran access or patient safety,” it said.

In regard to several members of Congress saying they didn’t know about the contract increase and learned it from news reports, Collins said: “The higher cost of this project should have been well known to Congress for over a year.”

“VA did not make this decision ‘quietly,’ and there was no effort to ‘redact’ the amount of the extension,” he said, referring to the redactions in the original proposed contract modification documents, which he said followed Federal law, which prohibits the inclusion of certain information until the contract has been awarded.

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Other documents posted include redacted email correspondence between Oracle employees and VA acquisitions personnel, and several letters from Oracle to the House committee.

Oracle Chairman and Chief Technology Officer Larry Ellison has been subpoenaed to testify before the panel on Dec. 10.