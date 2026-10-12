For America.gov, the front door is only as good as the back office

The White House last month launched America.gov, an AI-powered portal meant to be a single starting point for citizens to find federal information and services.

An accompanying executive order directs agencies to integrate public-facing services with more than 100,000 annual users, excluding IRS tax filing and services provided by the Department of Defense and elements of the intelligence community. This includes making the public APIs, dashboards, and digital forms that already support covered services accessible through America.gov.

Most coverage has focused on the portal itself. The larger story for agencies is what happens after a citizen types in a query and hits enter. A conversational interface can route a question in seconds, but it cannot adjudicate a claim, search millions of records for a FOIA response, or close an investigation.

That work still happens inside agency systems. And the new front door is about to send those systems more work.

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Easier to ask means more to answer

When asking gets easier, more people ask. Every service the portal makes easier to start becomes a request that someone behind it has to finish.

FOIA shows what that looks like. Federal agencies received a record 1.7 million FOIA requests in fiscal 2025, up 13.7% from the year before. Over the same period, full-time FOIA staff at the 24 CFO Act agencies and NARA fell 16%, while their backlogs grew 27% to 324,543 requests.

FOIA illustrates the capacity problem agencies already face. The pattern holds for benefits, complaints, appeals, or any other citizen-initiated process. As America.gov makes more high-volume services easier to initiate, agencies should expect that same pressure to show up elsewhere. A better front door only widens the gap unless the back office changes, too.

Every AI action creates an accountability question

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The front-door experience may be frictionless because a lot of complicated, sensitive activity is happening behind it.

A conversational portal creates a new kind of government output: answers generated by a model, at scale, to the public. Agencies will need to know which of those answers they must keep, find, and produce.

The rules are still forming. In August, NARA told agencies that using AI does not by itself create federal records, but that using AI outputs in agency business can. Each agency has principal responsibility for determining which AI materials are federal records. The same memo says it does not set policy on AI governance, e-discovery, privacy, or security.

That leaves the hard questions with agencies. As AI-powered interactions begin to initiate transactions or shape agency actions, agencies will need to preserve more than the answer itself.

What has to be true behind the portal

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The executive order asks agencies to integrate “as soon as possible.” Yet the speed will depend on what sits behind the front door. Five capabilities separate agency systems that can keep up from those that can’t.

Interoperability and open integration. A central portal needs clean APIs into every service it routes to. Legacy, self-hosted systems built for individual agency services were not designed for that and may not expose the APIs or data structures a government-wide interface requires.

A central portal needs clean APIs into every service it routes to. Legacy, self-hosted systems built for individual agency services were not designed for that and may not expose the APIs or data structures a government-wide interface requires. Configurable workflow. Investigations, FOIA, records, complaints, and appeals have different requirements but share the same bones: intake, triage, review, decision, response. Agencies need systems that can adapt those workflows without rebuilding them each time a service changes.

Investigations, FOIA, records, complaints, and appeals have different requirements but share the same bones: intake, triage, review, decision, response. Agencies need systems that can adapt those workflows without rebuilding them each time a service changes. Audit by default. Every automated step, and every human decision, should leave a record the agency can produce without reconstructing it later.

Every automated step, and every human decision, should leave a record the agency can produce without reconstructing it later. Human governance over AI. AI can triage, draft, and flag, but when it comes to judgement and accountability, people should still own the decisions that carry legal or public weight.

AI can triage, draft, and flag, but when it comes to judgement and accountability, people should still own the decisions that carry legal or public weight. Security across the transaction. As America.gov expands beyond answers toward government transactions, agencies need to know where sensitive data goes, who can access it, and how it is protected, retained, and disposed of.

The 90-day window is a readiness test

The executive order gives OMB 90 days to issue implementation guidance, but agencies should not wait to assess what America.gov will require of the systems behind their public-facing services.

That starts with identifying which covered services rely on legacy or disconnected systems, where usable APIs already exist, what sensitive data and records those transactions create, and where human review is required. Agencies should also determine whether their existing audit trails can reconstruct what happened when AI or automation touches a transaction.

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The goal is not to predict what OMB will require, but to understand where the gaps are before integration begins. America.gov may provide the common front door, but each agency remains responsible for the systems, workflows, data, and decisions behind it.

The work behind the answer

A single front door is a real improvement for citizens. But the portal is the part people see, and the promise is kept or broken in the systems behind it.

Agencies that treat America.gov as a website project will struggle with the volume it brings. Agencies that use it as the reason to modernize intake, workflow, records, and governance will be ready when the next wave of services moves online.

Paul Colangelo is CEO of Casepoint, which provides eDiscovery, investigations, and FOIA and public records software to government agencies and enterprises.