Another bipartisan push to reboot Congress’ tech expertise office is underway

A bipartisan bill to resurrect Congress’ Office of Technology Assessment and rebuild it as the Congressional Office of Technology was introduced last week, with just about two months left on the congressional calendar to pass the legislation.

This new bill (H.R. 10946) is the latest attempt to restore the OTA, which provided bipartisan tech-based information for Congress from the mid-1970s to the mid-1990s before it was defunded. Shuttering the office amounted to “stripping Congress of the ability to access unbiased scientific and technological expertise as we entered the digital age,” per a press release sent Thursday by the office of Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., the bill’s lead sponsor.

“As emerging technologies—from artificial intelligence to fusion energy and biotechnology—rapidly reshape everyday American life, we are witnessing the consequences of defunding a vital source of scientific and technical expertise for Congress,” it said.

The bill is co-sponsored by California Republican Rep. Jay Obernolte, as well as Democratic Reps. Sean Casten and Bill Foster of Illinois and Don Beyer of Virginia. Similar bills to revitalize the office have been introduced but did not advance in previous congresses.

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“Effective policymaking requires a thorough understanding of the science and technology behind the issues Congress is tasked with addressing,” Obernolte said in the release. “Modernizing these resources is critical to ensuring Congress can make informed policy decisions and develop thoughtful, evidence-based legislation that addresses complex challenges without unnecessarily hindering innovation.”

The office would coordinate with the Government Accountability Office and the Congressional Research Service so it doesn’t duplicate work, as GAO and CRS have filled in the gaps left by the OTA since it was defunded.

The office would report on emerging science and tech trends “of national importance” with a staff possibly consisting of scientists and engineers on leave from universities, industry, or research groups, who could serve for up to one year.

“Artificial intelligence is reshaping the assumptions on which policymaking rests faster than policymakers can build their own expertise,” Daniel Correa, chief executive officer of the Federation of American Scientists, said in the release.

The bill would require the office to answer questions within two weeks of being asked and should operate in a way that is “expeditious, effective, and efficient,” it said.

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However, it did not specify any funding for the new office, though $6 million is the most recent asking price.